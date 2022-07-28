Ridgefield’s Greg Herzog uses his eye for character traits to paint DNA-coded portrait of Sam Walton

www.newstimes.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
NewsTimes
Actor Justin Long in Fairfield to host ‘Back to the Future’ screening
Actor, comedian and Fairfield native Justin Long is returning to his hometown to host a screening of the 1985 classic, "Back to the Future." The screening is part of a day-long movie marathon of all three "Back to the Future" movies at the Sacred Heart University Community Theatre in Fairfield on Saturday, Aug. 6. Long will host the 8 p.m. screening of the first movie.
NewsTimes
Hal Smith spent decades as a forensic psychologist. Now he’s leading The Marvin in Norwalk.
NORWALK — With experience as a forensic psychologist and a degree in criminology, Hal Smith brings a different perspective as the new executive director of the city’s older adult assisted living community and early child education center. Smith, 72, is a forensic psychologist who earned his degree in...
NewsTimes
Newtown 11-year-old wins auto racing championship, other community highlights
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Movie theater to screen filmmaker’s senior thesis film ‘Thumbtale’. Bethel filmmaker Justin Fargiano is having his film, “Thumbtale,” shown at the Greenwood Features movie theater in Bethel this weekend. The movie will be shown at...
NewsTimes
Spend the weekend in Norfolk, Aug. 5-7
NORFOLK — The seventh annual Weekend in Norfolk is coming up Aug. 5-7, with activities, tours and events. Stop by the library, the Norfolk Hub, and the Guilded Artisan to view the art shows. Tours of the stained glass windows created by Franz Mayer of Munich at the Immaculate Conception Church are offered from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the windows at the Battell Chapel created by D. Maitland Armstrong and Louis Comfort Tiffany from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Infinity Halls in Norfolk, Hartford annonce upcoming shows
NORFOLK — Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk and Infinity Hall Hartford have scheduled shows for the month of August. For tickets and information, go to www.infinityhall.com/. Albert Lee is one of the most respected and renowned guitarists in music history, having worked with The Everly Brothers, Eric Clapton, Emmylou Harris and The Crickets over his long and illustrious career. The British-born country-rock artist started his career during the emerging rock 'n' roll scene of sixties London, when he swapped bands with the likes of Jimmy Page and Chris Farlowe. After moving to the U.S. and assimilating himself into the country music scene, Lee quickly garnered a reputation as one of the fastest guitar players in the business. He recorded a number of solo albums, and won a Grammy in 2002 for his contribution on 'Foggy Mountain Breakdown'. He continues to tour today, and plays his signature Ernie Ball Music Man Guitar.
NewsTimes
Car goes airborne on Broadway in New Haven, lands on SUV
NEW HAVEN — A gold Ford Taurus that had been double-parked in front of the Apple Store on Broadway went airborne after it “pulled out in haste,” tried to avoid a subsequent collision, jumped the wrought-iron and concrete fence of the Broadway center lot and landed on top of a white SUV, police said.
NewsTimes
Danbury teen sentenced on charge from last summer’s Danbury Fair mall shooting
DANBURY — One of the teens charged in connection with last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall was sentenced last week. Derek Sotelo, 19, was sentenced Thursday to five years in jail, execution suspended, plus five years probation with special conditions after pleading guilty to attempt to commit second-degree assault.
NewsTimes
Danbury dad says wife was distraught after ordered to close day care weeks before killing kids, suicide
DANBURY — Pedro Panjon said his wife was distraught over the loss of income after being ordered to close her day care business in the weeks leading up to her killing their children and herself. Danbury police said Sonia Loja, 36, killed the three children Wednesday before killing herself....
RELATED PEOPLE
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury man clocked driving Corvette 161 mph in New Hampshire
ASHLAND, N.H. — A Connecticut man was charged with reckless driving after a New Hampshire state trooper clocked him driving a Corvette faster than 160 mph, police say. The trooper spotted an orange sports car speeding north on Interstate 93 about 11:15 a.m. Sunday, New Hampshire State Police said. Using radar, he clocked him at 161 mph — more than 90 mph over the speed limit of 70 mph, according to state police.
NewsTimes
How can Stamford help slow a growing mental health crisis? 20 local organizations hope to find a way.
STAMFORD — In late 2021, after Caroline Simmons was elected the city’s mayor, she held a series of advisory group meetings including one that touched on youth mental health. “The question was raised, ‘What can we do?’” said Vin Tufo, a leader of the Vita Health & Wellness...
NewsTimes
Interim president at Danbury’s WestConn says he’s prepared to tackle budget issues with ‘new vision’
DANBURY — With time spent at state colleges and universities in Massachusetts, South Dakota, Arkansas and Oklahoma, the new president of Western Connecticut State University spent his career leading public institutions of higher education out of various troubles. Three weeks into his interim role in Danbury, retired educator Paul...
NewsTimes
Brookfield schools to expand police presence to elementary schools, hire unarmed guards
BROOKFIELD — After weeks of contentious public and private debate, Board of Education members unanimously agreed last week to expand the school district’s existing School Resource Officer program to its elementary schools and also voted to hire both unarmed and armed security personnel to work at all four of the town’s public schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NewsTimes
CT state employee found after being reported missing twice in week
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A state employee who was reported missing twice in a week is safe, police said Monday. Jessica Miller, 48, who was reported missing Friday, was located on Monday, state police said. State police said “no criminal aspect” was suspected....
NewsTimes
Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks
DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
Comments / 0