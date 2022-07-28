The Weekender: Bonnie Raitt, Mary Poppins and More!

wjon.com
Princess Kay Finalist Alex Christen Uses Family As Inspiration
ST. CLOUD -- Ten young women are competing for the title of Minnesota's 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Of the 10 finalists, four are representing Stearns County, which is a new record for the program. Twenty-year-old Alex Christen, of Sauk Centre, is one of the...
Get a $50 Tattoo For a Good Cause in St. Cloud Sept. 17th
Get some fresh ink in St. Cloud and help a good cause in the process with Fresh Skin Tattoos in Downtown. Fresh Skin is hosting "Get Tattooed for a Cause" on Saturday September 17th starting at 10 AM:. Get a $50 tattoo in support of a good cause. A portion...
Check Out This “Jumpin” Minnesota Bar & Grill
It seems that you find the most interesting places to eat when you explore Minnesota lakes country. They all seem to have their own charm but many have interesting history and even some hard and fast traditions. A couple of weeks ago, my wife and I were up at the...
Annual Epilepsy Walk Returns to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD -- The Epilepsy Foundation of Minnesota is holding their annual walk in St. Cloud this week. The walk will take place on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Lake George. The annual walk happens across 8 Minnesota cities, and brings hundreds of supporters, while raising awareness...
Theisen Brothers Earn World Plates At BMX World Finals
ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud brothers achieved their goal on the worlds biggest stage. Lucas and Jacob Theisen each earn a World plate at the BMX World Finals in France last week. On Day 1 of the competition, Jacob took 8th and Lucas finished 5th on their cruiser bikes.
Own or Lease This Quaint Coffee Shop in Northern Minnesota
Years ago, when I was living in Fargo, there was a news anchor who quit to move to Northern Minnesota. I used to watch him every morning, and when he quit I was kind of bummed. You get used to watching or listening to the same people every day as part of your daily routine. And when that is disturbed it can throw things off a bit. You're invested in this personality and seems like the end of an era in some cases.
COP House Plans Event For National Night Out
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Community Outpost, or COP house, is planning an event for National Night Out. Tuesday, August 2nd, from 5:00 until 8:00, stop by the COP house (600 13th Street South) for free food, root beer floats, music, yard games, and more. St. Cloud first responder...
Check Out This Awesome Slide in Northern Minnesota
If you are looking to take the family on a weekend trip before school starts, this might be just the thing to do, and you don't have to travel too far - a few hours to Northern Minnesota. Lutsen Mountain Resort is about four hours from St. Cloud, so the...
Ever Wanted to Sleep in Jail? A Special AirBnB Gives You That Chance
There are some pretty strange places that you can stay when you rent with VRBO or AirBnB. This particular one that I found might be one of the weirdest, and it's here in Minnesota. This is an old 1800s jailhouse. And it actually has bars on one of the bedrooms....
DEED announces Film, TV projects for Film Production Tax Credit
ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has announced eligible projects for Minnesota’s Film Production Tax Credit. The tax credit program was enacted in 2021 as an incentive for film and TV productions to bring their business to Minnesota. State incentives are one of...
New Restaurant Moving Into Former St. Cloud KFC Building
ST. CLOUD -- After sitting vacant for a decade there is some construction work happening inside the former KFC building along Highway 10 in east St. Cloud. Marcos Gomez Properties XVIII, LLC has owned the building since January of 2021. Gomez says he has leased the property to a family...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winners in Minnesota
UNDATED -- The jackpot in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was won by a ticket sold in Illinois. That ticket is worth an estimated $1.28 billion dollars. While we didn't get the big prize here, there are a couple of lottery winners in our state. The Minnesota State Lottery says there are two tickets sold in Minnesota that won $1 million each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
‘Intoxicated’ Man ‘Screaming & Dancing’ On Minnesota Realtor Billboard
Last Thursday night someone was feeling mighty fine down in Saint Paul. According to Minnesota Crime on Twitter around 11pm, a man in his 50s who appeared to be intoxicated, made his way onto a nearby billboard in order to let the world know who he was!. SAINT PAUL: A...
Free Hearing Test Kiosks Available At Local Pharmacy Locations In St. Cloud
I spoke with Jason Miller, Clinical Pharmacy Manager for Coborn's Pharmacy recently about the new Free Hearing Check Kiosks that are available at certain locations in the St. Cloud Area. The Kiosks are free to use, and are now available at Coborn's on Pinecone Road in Sartell, and also in...
Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $1.1 Billion for Friday Night
UNDATED -- The Mega Millions jackpot has been revised for the next drawing on Friday. The big prize is now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648 million. If won, it will be the second largest prize in the 20-year history of Mega Millions, behind only the record $1.537 billion won on October 23, 2018. That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina, and it remains the world’s largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.
District 742 Plans Transportation Fair
WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
Just Over Half Inch of Rain in St. Cloud Tuesday
ST. CLOUD -- We had just over a half inch of rain in St. Cloud on Tuesday. The National Weather Service says we officially had .74 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. We've now had 2.20 inches of rain in St. Cloud so far in the month of July. That's .86 inches below normal for the month.
President and CEO Of United Way of Central Minnesota To Retire
ST. CLOUD -- The President and Chief Executive Officer of United Way of Central Minnesota is retiring. Larry Olness has spent over 17 years serving the United Way, including the last four years with the United Way of Central Minnesota. I am incredibly grateful for the dedicated staff, 3,000+ volunteers,...
Pandemic Still Impacting Changes in Sleep Patterns
ST. CLOUD -- There are many benefits to getting a good night's sleep, however for many adults and kids the pandemic changed in their sleep patterns. Research has shown there are still impacts the pandemic has cause on sleep, including an increase in insomnia. Jennifer Miller is a license psychologist...
A Stolen Bike and Cordless Saw In St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary where a 2005 gray and white Ego motorized bicycle was taken from a locked garage. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the 200 block of 5th Avenue South where a Dewalt cordless circular saw with "RTL" written on the side was taken from a construction site.
