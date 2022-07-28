ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Culvert Replacement to Close Stearns County Road 54

By Lee Voss
WJON
WJON
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

UPDATE: Power Restored In Benton County Following Outage

UNDATED -- Power has been restored after an outage Monday morning. East Central Energy says the outage was caused by a contractor digging into underground equipment. Around 355 people were without power for just over an hour throughout Benton County. If you are still without power you're asked to call...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Zebra Mussels Found in a Popular Stearns County Lake

PAYNESVILLE -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that another Stearns County lake has zebra mussels. The invasive species was found in Lake Koronis near Paynesville. On July 8th, a fishing guide snagged an adult zebra mussel on a hook and reported it to the DNR. Aquatic invasive...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

District 742 Plans Transportation Fair

WAITE PARK -- The new school year is just over a month away, and the St. Cloud Area School District 742 is getting ready with a transportation fair. Reps from Cedar, Palmer, Spanier, and Voight bus companies will join District 742 Wednesday from 10:00 until 2:00. School officials say the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Lane Closures Planned for Highway 55

ANNANDALE -- Road work on Highway 55 begins Monday. Crews will be resurfacing 14 miles of Highway 55 and repairing and replacing underground pipes. The work will create lane closures and traffic delays for motorists. Crews will be on-site from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily until the project is...
ANNANDALE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stearns County, MN
Stearns County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Albany, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Avon, MN
Stearns County, MN
Traffic
WJON

Sartell Police Holding Car Seat Check Clinic

SARTELL -- Is your child's car seat or booster seat installed correctly?. The Sartell police department is holding a Car Seat Check Up event on August 10th at the Sartell Public Safety Facility. Officers will check all types of seats designed for newborns to kids who have graduated to a...
SARTELL, MN
WJON

One Hurt, One Cited in Stearns County Crash

HOLDING TOWNSHIP -- One person was hurt and another was cited after a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Friday morning. The sheriff's office says it happened at around 6:20 a.m. in Holding Township. An SUV driven by Scott DeZurik was going east on 395th Street when deputies say a car...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
WJON

What’s New This Year at the Benton County Fair

SAUK RAPIDS -- The 109th annual Benton County Fair kicks off this week in Sauk Rapids. The six-day fair ranks as one of the top five most well-attended county fairs in the state of Minnesota. GRANDSTAND SHOWS:. Fair Board Member Ted Prom says there will be a number of new...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Platte River Day Saturday in Royalton

ROYALTON -- Royalton will be busy Saturday. The 27th Platte River Day in Royalton starts with the 16th annual 5K starting at 8:30. Registration for the race begins at 7:00 a.m. at the Royalton Elementary School. The Grand Parade starts at 11:00. This year’s Grand Marshals are Boyd and Mary...
ROYALTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Culverts#Urban Construction
WJON

Sartell Pushing for Another Hotel In this Location

Sartell has one hotel, the AmericInn, but is pushing for more. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says he'd like to see a new hotel built this or next year. The location for this is likely to be between County Road 120 and County Road 1 along the Highway 15 corridor. Fitzthum says the road infrastructure is in place but there are some connections they'd like to make. He says the Central Minnesota Health Care hub area would make sense for a hotel. Fitzthum says the area they are envisioning extends from north of the Perkins/Hennen Furniture area on County Road 120 out to Pine Cone road to the west.
SARTELL, MN
WJON

Stearns County Fair Continues Through Sunday (PHOTOS)

SAUK CENTRE -- The Stearns County Fair continues through the weekend. Friday is Child Care Provider day, with discounts on rides for daycare providers and free foods for the kids, and both Friday and Saturday are children's days. For a list of events, click here. In honor of children's days,...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
WJON

Man Sentenced for Stealing Motorcycles, Pickups in Central MN

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who pleaded guilty to stealing several motorcycles and pickups around central Minnesota has been sentenced for his crimes. Thirty-seven-year-old Travis Magney has been sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison for the seven thefts. He gets credit for already serving 424 days in the county jail.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Know Before You Go: The 2022 Benton County Fair

When: The Benton County Fair runs August 2nd - 7th, 2022. Parking: On-grounds parking is not free. Attendants will assist (and collect money) along the fairgrounds perimeter fence. Paid parking is also available by entering the fairgrounds via 12th Street (north edge of the fairgrounds). Street parking around the fairgrounds is free.
BENTON COUNTY, MN
WJON

Senior Citizens Day Today at Stearns County Fair

SAUK CENTRE -- The Stearns County Fair continues through the weekend in Sauk Centre. Wednesday, 4-H awards were given out in more than 50 categories from Quilting to Filmmaking. The entries will be on display at the exhibit building through Sunday afternoon. For a list of the winners, click here.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
WJON

You Can Order this Giant Crab at the Waite Park Home Depot

Ok, I'm into making your lawn, garden, home, whatever looking as good and interesting as you possibly can. And it is also sometimes a good idea to have some sort of conversation piece involved. But this giant crab? In Minnesota? And for over $1500???. Hard pass. But if it is...
WAITE PARK, MN
WJON

A&W in Albany and Richmond Giving Out Free Root Beer Floats

Who doesn't love a root beer float on a hot summer day? A&W restaurants in Albany and Richmond totally get that, and to celebrate Root Beer Float Day, they are giving away free floats. August 6th is National Root Beer Float Day. This year, we're celebrating Root Beer Float Day...
RICHMOND, MN
WJON

Donald “Don” R. Tessmer, 87, Princeton

Donald “Don” Tessmer, age 87 of Princeton, MN, passed away on July 26, 2022, in Coon Rapids. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on Friday, August 5 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. A private burial will take place at a later date.
PRINCETON, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy