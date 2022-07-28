Illinois U.S. Rep Mary E. Miller: "The Associated Press officially declares itself a propaganda arm of the Biden Admin, GASLIGHTING the..."

spotonillinois.com
U.S. Congressman Reacts To Brittney Griner Trade Offer
The United States is hoping to make a trade with Russia for Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody for several months. She was reportedly arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. While Griner is reportedly expected...
Two top House Democrats call for watchdog to recuse in Jan 6 Secret Service probe
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - Two senior U.S. House of Representatives Democrats called on Tuesday for Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari to recuse himself from the investigation into Secret Service text messages related to the probe into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
americanmilitarynews.com
Lawmakers move to revoke Medals of Honor from soldiers who fought at Wounded Knee
U.S. House lawmakers moved to posthumously revoke Medals of Honor awarded to 20 soldiers who took part in the 1890 Wounded Knee massacre – a battle during which an estimated 250 Native Americans and more than 30 soldiers died. Last week, an amendment entitled “Remove the Stain,” which sought...
Every Democrat and eight Republicans in the House vote to protect contraception
The US House of Representatives passed a bill to protect access to contraception, following warnings from congressional Democrats that emboldened Republican state lawmakers and the US Supreme Court’s conservative majority could undermine constitutional rights to reproductive healthcare after striking down Roe v Wade.The Right to Contraception Act affirms Americans’ right to contraceptive care – including oral birth control, intrauterine devices, or IUDs, and emergency contraception like the morning-after pill – as well as the right of physicians to provide them.Only eight Republicans joined House Democrats in support with a vote of 228-195 on 21 July. GOP Reps Liz Cheney...
Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”
UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
"Cry harder": House GOP ridiculed for deleted "heresy" tweet during Jan. 6 hearing
The House Republican caucus attempted to distract during Thursday's Jan. 6 select committee primetime hearing — and it did not go well for them. Republicans have sought to claim the evidence against Trump by former White House officials is "hearsay" or second-hand information. But after lashing out at former...
MSNBC
As an assault weapons ban passes the House, what happens now?
When the original assault weapons ban was considered nearly three decades ago, Congress’ partisan lines were a bit messier than they are now. For example, 77 House Democrats opposed the bill, while 38 House Republicans voted for it. The result was a narrow, 216 to 214 victory. Late last...
These are the 5 Democrats who voted against a ban on assault weapons in the House
The House on Friday passed legislation reviving a ban on semi-automatic weapons, but the bill is almost certain to fail in the 50-50 Senate.
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
Bill guaranteeing right to birth control blocked in U.S. Senate by Republican
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Democrats tried to pass legislation that would guarantee women can continue using contraception if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the long-standing precedent, the way it did with abortion. But Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst blocked their efforts Wednesday by objecting to Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed...
House passes semi-automatic gun ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House passed legislation Friday to revive a ban on semi-automatic guns, the first vote of its kind in years and a direct response to the firearms often used in the crush of mass shootings ripping through communities nationwide. Once banned in the U.S., the high-powered...
U.S. Senate bills would ban fake electors, clear up Electoral College procedures
WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators released legislation Wednesday that aims to clarify the 1887 law that governs how Congress counts Electoral College votes following a presidential election. The legislation caps off months of negotiations between Republican and Democratic senators, who hope to remove the vagueness from the Electoral Count Act that led […] The post U.S. Senate bills would ban fake electors, clear up Electoral College procedures appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
US News and World Report
House Democrats Press U.S. Gunmakers on Marketing of Assault Rifles
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats on a U.S. House committee pressed the top executives of two U.S. gunmakers on Wednesday about their marketing of assault-style rifles that have been used in recent mass shootings, while the executives defended their business. The chief executives of Sturm, Ruger & Co Inc and Daniel Defense...
AOL Corp
Liz Cheney says Jan. 6 work is worth losing her House seat; committee may subpoena Ginni Thomas
Rep. Liz Cheney said Sunday that she is working hard to win reelection this year and beat back a Donald Trump-endorsed primary challenger — but if her time investigating the former president for the House Jan. 6 committee leads to her defeat, "there's no question" it will have been worth it.
Democrats' drive to ban assault-style rifles roils U.S. House panel
WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - A Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives panel on Wednesday worked toward approving legislation to ban assault-style rifles such as those used in recent mass shootings, and another bill allowing lawsuits against firearms manufacturers.
Boebert introducing resolution honoring Indiana mall hero, no Democrats sign on
FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is introducing a House resolution honoring the Indiana mall hero who took down an active shooter with a legal firearm in 15 seconds. Elisjsha Dicken saved the lives of mall-goers in just 15 seconds when he neutralized a man opening fire in Greenwood,...
With oath taken, nearly 700 immigrants become U.S. citizens at Wrigley
Nearly 700 immigrants from more than 90 countries became the newest citizens of the United States on Thursday. WBBM Newsradio’s Mike Krauser reports.
SEE IT: Protesters make a scene outside Congressional Baseball Game
Protesters were arrested outside Nationals Park, where the Congressional Baseball Game is taking place Thursday evening.
Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist could face 10 years in prison. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free. The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than five months ago, the direct outreach at odds with U.S. efforts to isolate the Kremlin.
Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri killed in drone strike: 5 things to know
WASHINGTON — Al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri, who helped plot the 9/11 terrorist attacks with Osama bin Laden, has been killed in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said Monday. According to The Associated Press, the operation occurred over the weekend in downtown Kabul, where the 71-year-old...
