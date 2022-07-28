ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olney, IL

Olney tennis player Aaron Klingler ranks in Boys' 18 bracket in week ending July 16

By East Central Reporter
spotonillinois.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spotonillinois.com

Comments / 0

Related
spotonillinois.com

Plenty for kids to do at Effingham County Fair

ALTAMONT - It was a day for fun and family at the Effingham County Fair Saturday as new attractions and 4-H tradition drew fairgoers to the fairgrounds in Altamont. How many points did Michael Karibian from Glen Carbon win in Boys' 18 doubles USTA competitions by March?. 05:24. 04:30. 04:30.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy