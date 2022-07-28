Bipartisan PAC urges State's Attorney Goetten to oppose SAFE-T Act

Proponents of Amendment 1, also known as the "Workers' Rights Amendment," misleadingly claim it will guarantee "every Illinoisan" the right to unionize and bargain. In fact, they insist the amendment "protects all Illinoisans, on the job and off." Those statements are wrong.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 18:06. How...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO