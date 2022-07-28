Bipartisan PAC urges State's Attorney Reitz to oppose SAFE-T Act

spotonillinois.com
Related
wmay.com
Appellate prosecutor: ‘We have not seen any appointment’ in politically-connected worker’s compensation fraud allegations
(The Center Square) – Despite the Illinois Attorney General’s office saying it referred a case of alleged worker’s compensation fraud with possible political connections to the Illinois Office of the Appellate Prosecutor, no such appointment has been made. Midday Friday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said he...
Attorney General says Pritzker-connected work comp fraud case referred to appellate prosecutor
(The Center Square) – There could be a criminal case filed in the alleged workers’ compensation fraud case fraught with political implications that allegedly includes Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office and tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars.
Where is Illinois on the List of Worst States for Health Care?
Having great health care available to you is one of the most important things about where you choose to live, a recent ranking was released putting the states in order from Best to Worst states for Health Care, so where does the Land of Lincoln fall on the list?. According...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/1/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 35,371 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 48 additional deaths since the Friday before, July 22nd, 2022. The CDC reports there are now 66 counties at the High Community Level, that up from 58 counties a week ago. An additional 31 counties are at the Medium Level, that’s down from 36 last week. Eight counties are in the Low Community Level, the same number as a week ago. With an increase in coronavirus cases throughout our region, all but one of our area counties are now in the High Community Level, including Richland, Jasper, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Clay, Wayne, Edwards, and Wabash. The other area county, White, is on the Medium Level list. All are urged to take needed precautions again COVID-19. Go to www.dph.illinois.gov.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
POLITICO
Pritzker, Garcia and what's next for Illinois Dems
Happy August, Illinois. It’s 99 days until Election Day. Maybe we’re stating the obvious, but two revelations emerged in last week’s dramatic showdown for Illinois Democratic Party chair. Gov. JB Pritzker’s wallet speaks volumes, and Congressman Chuy Garcia is a deal-maker set on expanding his power. The...
wmay.com
Illinois Establishes Process For Distributing Huge Opioid Lawsuit Settlement
The state of Illinois has set up a process for determining how to spend hundreds of millions of dollars it expects to receive from a multi-state lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers. Illinois is in line to collect $760 million over the next 18 years as its share of the...
spotonillinois.com
Certified votes show Bailey, Pritzker commanded region's governor picks
The primary election wins of gubernatorial candidates Darren Bailey and J.B. Pritzker were certified Friday by the Illinois State Board of Elections. Tracy: 'Uniting the party ahead of November 8th is a critically important major priority for Illinois Republicans'. 16:10. 16:10. 15:32. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "I had a...
spotonillinois.com
Pompeo to headline fundraiser in early-voting South Carolina
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to headline a major gathering of Republicans in South Carolina this month as he considers a 2024 White House bid that could pit him against his onetime boss, former President Donald Trump. Pompeo will speak Aug. 22 at the Faith... ★ FURTHER...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wmay.com
Political funds over labor amendment to Illinois’ Constitution lopsided
(The Center Square) – A proposed amendment to the Illinois constitution that some argue contradicts federal law governing labor relations has seen more financial support from supporters of the measure than from opponents. Critics of Amendment 1 say the measure will unconstitutionally enshrine union powers in the Illinois Constitution,...
State compliance deadline approaching for people with disabilities ruling
EVANSTON, Ill. — The deadline is next year for Illinois to be in compliance with a landmark ruling for people with disabilities. Shore Community Services is already preparing for the deadline. Jerry Berg lives in Evanston in an apartment owned by Shore Community Services. He does maintenance work for the Skokie-based organization and he’s always […]
newschannel20.com
Illinois receives $760 million settlement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Wapella Twp Official Given Ultimatum: Resign or be Prosecuted –
Receipts from December 2021, the month prior to getting caught abusing the taxpayers, show Eldon Cusey purchased the following:. There is absolutely no way he could not know what he was doing. According to the May 10, 2022, meeting minutes, Eldon Cusey, the former Wapella Township Road Commissioner was given...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why is a Highway Rest Area Called an ‘Oasis’ in Illinois?
Drive around the Chicago area and you'll see something unique in all of American motoring, an exit for an 'Oasis.' Highway service plazas have an identity all their own in Illinois. Rest areas are very common along interstate routes. Usually, they are a place to pull off the road, use...
Illinois Project NOW Provides Record Amount Of Community Aid
Project NOW’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance program (known as LIHEAP) provides utility assistance to residents living in Rock Island, Mercer, and Henry Counties. The program is funded through the state, and it provides one-time payments, a percentage of income payments, reconnection assistance, and emergency furnace assistance for those at or below 200% of the federal poverty level.
spotonillinois.com
Four inmates sentenced in St. Clair County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending July 6
Fairview Heights tennis player Robert Miksell won 585 points playing doubles tournaments in the junior Boys' 18 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending May 7. They are ranked 930th, down from 918th the week before. Their 585 points playing doubles equal... Posted in:. Places:. 02:15.
spotonillinois.com
McLean County will have two inmates sentenced in its jurisdiction released during week ending July 6
There are two inmates sentenced to jail in McLean County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending July 6. The inmate being released who served the longest time was Melanie A. Hurd for theft. Melanie A. Hurd spent more than...
fordcountychronicle.com
Ford County, 65 others in Illinois at elevated risk level for COVID-19
CHICAGO — Ford County remained Friday among the Illinois counties rated at a high COVID-19 community transmission level, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Sixty-six counties — up from 58 a week earlier — were rated at the high transmission level Friday with 31 others rated...
‘This violence has to stop’: Neighbors react to weekend Champaign shootings
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One person in Champaign is frustrated about gun violence in his city. “We all have to look out for one another,” he said. “We all can’t just be bringing each other down.” The man, who did not want to be identified, lives near two shootings that occurred late Saturday night and […]
spectrumnews1.com
Illinois man travels seven hours to help Eastern KY flood victims
JACKSON, Ky. — When disaster strikes, that’s where you’ll find Richard Dorminey. Richard Dorminey traveled seven hours from Illinois to help with search and rescue efforts in Eastern Kentucky. 16 people have died according to Gov. Beshear’s latest update on the flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Dorminey...
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Illinois 2022
Online colleges in Illinois, ranging from research university programs to small schools, offer programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's highest-growth industries. Boasting the country's fifth highest gross domestic product, Illinois is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies. Illinois' top industries for targeted growth include...
Comments / 0