ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Who’s Responsible for Maintaining Trees Around Power Lines in New York?

By Traci Taylor
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Gas Prices Continue To Drop Across New York State

There is good news for drivers all across New York State. The price of gas continues to drop. Usually, in the summertime, we see the price of a gallon of gas go up since it takes the gas companies more money to produce the summer blend of gas. Due to high inflation rates, New York State launched a "Gas Tax" Holiday that removed the state gas tax on every gallon of gas sold in the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
City
Ohio, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy