Southern Tier To Receive $4 Million in Funding for Child Care Programs

Weed Smokers Approved To Puff New York State Fair
A report by CNYCentral.com has indicated that the New York State Fair will allow visitors to smoke marijuana at the fair again this year despite a recent ban from Governor Kathy Hochul on smoking anything in public parks. If you're worried about the smell of Marijuana overtaking the fairgrounds, you...
New York Businesses Being Charged to Pay Back Federal Loans
A report by Anne McCloy of ABC 13 WHAM has revealed that New York businesses are receiving surcharges from the New York State Department of Labor to pay back federal loans the state took out to cover the unemployment benefits it had to pay during the Covid-19 pandemic. The letter...
New York State Offers To Pay Your Federal Loans
Once you have a diploma and have completed the courses necessary to graduate college, it is one of the most rewarding and best feelings of accomplishment and relief. But soon after, reality moves in and so do the student loan bills. OUCH! There can be some serious shock over what the monthly payments are and the mountain of debt that you might be looking at. But before you get overwhelmed, there are options.
Do You Ignore Any of These New York State Bicycle Rules Of The Road?
The warm weather months are heaven for those of us who love to ride bicycles, although some die-hards here in the northeast part of the country ride their bike through all four seasons through any type of weather event, including snowstorms. That's a bit extreme in my opinion, but what do I know?
New York State Removing Taxes On These Essential Items
New York State continues the battle against inflation by removing taxes on certain items. Earlier this year, New York State waived the taxes on gasoline to help ease the cost of a gallon of gas, and it has saved New Yorkers about 16 cents per gallon since the Gas Tax Holiday went into effect across the state.
S.C. Felon Sentenced For Gun Running in Binghamton/Syracuse
A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
Escaped Cows Causing A Beef Between Upstate New York Farm and Animal Santuary
A cow controversy is causing a beef with some New York State farmers and a animal sanctuary. A couple of cows in Niagara County heard a rumor that they were being sent to slaughter and they wanted to seek sanctuary. Ok, it probably didn't happen like that exactly, but that...
New York Officially Wipes Away All Taxes On Diapers
The average price of a package of Pampers diapers is $10.00 which comes out to 37 cents per diaper. A bulk-sized box will set a person back an astounding $53.00. What about adult diapers? According to IDiaper, the average wearer uses four a day at a cost of $1.33 per diaper which comes out to, on average, $160.00 per month.
Live The New York State Fair High Life, Where Smoking Weed is Allowed
Last year, New York State legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Does that mean you can light it up at the New York State Fair in Syracuse? Yes. During the New York State Fair in 2021, anywhere tobacco use was permitted, adult use of marijuana was also permitted. “State law...
New York Seeking a Third Offshore Wind Solicitation
In a press release on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York's third offshore wind energy solicitation, with the goal of providing at least 1.5 million New York homes with clean energy. New York, already leading the United States in offshore wind power, wants to add at least an additional...
Uh-Oh! New York Records First US Polio Case In Nearly 10 Years
Most of us thought this was a thing of the past but to my surprise a case of polio has been detected in New York State. It's the first case of polio in almost ten years but it's not that close to Broome County. First Case Of Polio In New...
Fact Check: Is New York Sending $1,500 Rebate Checks to Residents?
With the price of gas still extremely high, is New York State offering residents $1,500 relief payments?. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about the latest phishing scam that is an attempt for scammers to steal your personal information. New York State DMV...
13 Things About New York’s Legalized Marijuana Law You Should Know
Here are 13 things you should know about the marijuana legalization bill passed by New York State, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Taxation Act:. Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law. On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a...
Earthquake Rattles Upstate NY While You Were Sleeping! Did You Feel It?
Experts say that earthquakes below magnitude 3 or so are rarely felt, however, some of the smaller quakes starting at magnitude 2.0 can be felt by people if the quake is considered "shallow". Did you feel the earthquake on Wednesday morning?. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in upstate New...
Gas Prices Continue To Drop Across New York State
There is good news for drivers all across New York State. The price of gas continues to drop. Usually, in the summertime, we see the price of a gallon of gas go up since it takes the gas companies more money to produce the summer blend of gas. Due to high inflation rates, New York State launched a "Gas Tax" Holiday that removed the state gas tax on every gallon of gas sold in the state.
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
Wiffle Ball Stadium Considered for West Endicott’s Grippen Park
Broome County may develop a wiffle ball stadium as part of a major improvement project being planned for Grippen Park in the town of Union. County Executive Jason Garnar said he's "really excited" about the plans that now are being developed for upgrading the recreation area in West Endicott. The...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
2 New Yorkers Win a Million, Mega Millions Jackpot Now Over Billion
No one won the third highest Mega Millions jackpot in history at $830 million. But there were 9 second place winners who scored $1 million, two in New York. And now the jackpot is over one billion bucks. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday, July 26 – the...
Get Ready to See The Northern Lights In New York State
What are some of the best things you can view on a regular basis? The most common answer has to be a sunset, which can be one of the greatest spectacles that is absolutely free. When I was a kid I used to always stare up at the night sky...
