Two top police officers on paid leave, one for a year. Barnstable officials won't say why.

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police have released new details on the Stop & Shop pharmacy robbery CWN reported on last Monday. Police confirm that on Monday at approximately 3:30 PM., officers responded to Stop and Shop on Attucks Lane in Hyannis for a reported Unarmed Robbery at the pharmacy inside the store. As part of the investigation store video showed the two suspects fleeing the store in black hooded sweatshirts. The Barnstable Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the Champion sweatshirt pictured here in connection with this incident. If you have any information regarding this incident or know who this individual is please contact Detective Sergeant Connolly at connollyk@barnstablepolice.com or 508-958-6522.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO