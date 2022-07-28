Two top police officers on paid leave, one for a year. Barnstable officials won't say why.

www.barnstablepatriot.com
Natasha Cash
4d ago
They should be demanded to release this information to the tax payers employing them, nothing about them refusing to should be alright.
Pam Bashian Tewes
4d ago
public job ..public information. we should be informed as to why they are being paid to sit home
fallriverreporter.com
Officials find vehicle, driver, seen driving into ocean in Massachusetts
HULL — Police Chief John Dunn and Fire Chief Christopher J. Russo report that the Hull Police and Fire Departments, with assistance from mutual aid partners, have located a vehicle and driver that drove into the ocean off of Pemberton Point on Sunday. On Sunday, July 31, at approximately...
nbcboston.com
Police Find Truck That Drove Into Ocean off Hull; Driver Dead
Following a large-scale water search Sunday off the coast of Hull, Massachusetts, authorities have found a truck that was seen driving into the ocean off Pemberton Point, and the driver is dead, police said. Multiple 911 calls were made around 2:50 p.m. reporting that a person drove a pickup truck...
Cape Cod real estate transactions: All Barnstable County home sales for the week ending July 30
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Barnstable County reported from Jul 24 to Jul 30. There were 93 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 799 square foot home on Pine Street in Yarmouth Port that sold for $625,000.
Police: Mass. couple arrested in NH after armed robbery leads to hostage situation
HAMPSTEAD, N.H. — A Massachusetts couple wanted in connection with an armed robbery broke into a home in New Hampshire and held the residents inside hostage, prompting a police standoff early Monday morning, authorities said. Jose Robles, 39, of Taunton, is facing charges of armed robbery, criminal threatening with...
NECN
Man Critically Injured in Daytime Shooting in Dorchester
Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after noon at an address on Norwell Street, Boston police said. The man who was shot suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by Boston...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police seek suspect in recent pharmacy robbery
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police have released new details on the Stop & Shop pharmacy robbery CWN reported on last Monday. Police confirm that on Monday at approximately 3:30 PM., officers responded to Stop and Shop on Attucks Lane in Hyannis for a reported Unarmed Robbery at the pharmacy inside the store. As part of the investigation store video showed the two suspects fleeing the store in black hooded sweatshirts. The Barnstable Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual in the Champion sweatshirt pictured here in connection with this incident. If you have any information regarding this incident or know who this individual is please contact Detective Sergeant Connolly at connollyk@barnstablepolice.com or 508-958-6522.
theweektoday.com
Pan-Mass Challenge to whizz through Wareham this weekend
Cyclists raising funds to fight cancer will roll through Wareham this weekend as part of the Pan-Mass Challenge. Per Pan-Mass Challenge, more than 6,000 riders are participating this year with the goal of breaking last year's record donation by raising more than $66 million for cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man facing drug and several other charges after allegedly leaving scene of serious crash, running from police
A Massachusetts man is facing a list of charges after running from police and leaving the scene of a serious accident. According to Pembroke Police, on Saturday, just before 10:30 a.m., the Pembroke Police Department began receiving multiple 911 calls reporting a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of 682 School Street (Route 27).
WCVB
1 killed, 1 hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts
LAKEVILLE, Mass. — One person was killed and another injured Saturday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville, Massachusetts, police said. The crash happened at the intersection of Main and Bridge streets at about 6:37 a.m., police said. Police said two people were taken to hospitals with injuries. One...
whdh.com
Just One Station: Son of Mass. State Police col. arraigned on firearms charges
BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The son of Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason was arraigned improper storage of a firearm charges in Barnstable District Court. Investigators said that in February, police found Reid Mason slumped over the steering wheel of his car in Hyannis with five guns and ammo inside. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.
capecod.com
Multi-agency drug rail leads to arrest of Oak Bluffs man
TISBURY – Tisbury Police report that on Friday, officers with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Agency, Barnstable County Sheriff”s Office, and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force conducted a search warrant at 167 New York Avenue in Oak Bluffs led by Tisbury Detective Duquette. As a...
WCVB
First responders testify about suspect's behavior after Randolph crash that killed 7
LANCASTER, N.H. — First responders called to the scene of the deadly Randolph crash testified Thursday about the suspect's behavior that night. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide and several other charges in the 2019 crash that killed seven motorcyclists in the 2019 collision. Thursday's proceedings began...
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County insurance company CEO sentenced to probation for stealing nearly $300,000 from clients
BOSTON – The CEO and President of a Massachusetts insurance agency pleaded guilty in connection with an embezzlement scheme that left client companies uninsured, Attorney General Maura Healey announced today. David G. Pietro, age 67, of Sandwich, and his company, DGP-Miles Insurance Agency, of Taunton, have each pleaded guilty...
fallriverreporter.com
Wanted fugitive from Massachusetts arrested for giving woman unwanted kisses, hug
Police arrested a wanted Massachusetts man after accusations from a female victim. According to Transit Police, on Thursday just before 12:30 p.m., Transit Police officers assigned to the Central District received a radio call to respond to the MBTA’s Park Street Station for a report of an assault. Upon...
capecod.com
Driver critically injured after pickup strikes pole, rolls over in Marstons Mills
MARSTONS MILLS – A driver was critically injured in a crash in Marstons Mills shortly after 9 PM Saturday evening. According to reports, a pickup collided with a utility pole at 239 School Street and overturned. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which shut down School, likely for an extended time.
capecod.com
New details: Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Bourne
BOURNE – Bourne Police report that at approximately 3 PM, they received multiple 911 calls reporting a pedestrian accident with injury on Main Street in the area of Buzzards Bay Park. Officers arrived on scene with the Bourne Fire Department. The preliminary investigation by officers determined a gray 2010 Volvo operated by a 61-year-old Bourne man was traveling east on Main Street approaching a crosswalk. An 84-year-old woman was crossing Main Street in the crosswalk with her family. The woman was struck and received serious injuries. She was transported to an area trauma hospital. The crash is still under investigation by members of the Bourne Police Department and the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Crash Reconstruction team.
whdh.com
Three teenagers suffer gunshot wounds after party in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three teenagers were transported to a local hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a party in Dorchester Saturday night, a spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told 7NEWS. According to Boston police, officers were called to Dakota Street shortly before midnight after an apparent altercation...
liveboston617.org
MUG SHOTS RELEASED: Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
capecod.com
Car strikes vehicle in work zone near Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A vehicle reportedly struck a vehicle in a work zone just over the Sagamore Bridge on Route 3 about 10:30 PM Thursday evening. No serious injuries were reported. The extent of damage was not immediately clear. Mass State Police were investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
New Bedford Fentanyl Trafficker Sentenced to State Prison
A New Bedford man with multiple past convictions was sentenced to serve four years in state prison for trafficking fentanyl. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced that Brian Weber, 38, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court on July 25 to indictments charging him with trafficking in excess of 18 grams of fentanyl as well as unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
