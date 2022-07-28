7-year-old Kansas boy hospitalized after struck by car

stjosephpost.com
Related
Rollover crash claims life of 40-year-old Kansas woman
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities respond after a rollover crash in southeast Kansas that claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. The crash happened on Sunday around 6:44 pm northwest of Independence, at County Road 5600/Sweeney Hilll Dr and Chism Lane. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Independence City Fire...
Elk City woman killed in Montgomery County crash
An Elk City woman is dead following a crash in Montgomery County Sunday evening.
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Joplin C and Wall Shooting, Kansas Self Defense Ruling, and Black History Mural
Joplin, MO. — Joplin police are investigating a shots fired call that occurred late Thursday night. at 11:23 PM Thursday night — JPD received a report of gunshots in the area of C Street and North Wall Avenue. When officers arrived they found spent shell casings near an alley — and the victim — who was not injured. The victim says he was on a bike being followed by a car — when the car bumped into him and knocked him off before shooting him. No arrests have been made at this time. You can find more about this story on our website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Big 3: shooting near Cunningham Park, no survivors in head-on crash, Newton County brush fire and “bear in the air”
No. 3: JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday, July 23rd, at about 8:20 a.m. a 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place near 25th and Annie Baxter. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a male in the drivers seat apparently sleeping. They ran the tag posted in the back window and it came back stolen. Officers boxed the car in so it couldn’t flee the scene. The subject then began to ram both patrol vehicles, backing up and ramming forward. Authorities say officers went to break the vehicle’s windows and an officer involved shooting occurred. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
Man back in jail again for suspected distribution of meth
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Authorities arrest a man who evaded police during an ongoing drug investigation. On Thursday, July 28, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into suspected drug activity. They seized methamphetamine with an estimated street value of nearly $20,000.
News to Know: Joplin shooting charges, lead cleanup deceit, and 19,000 acres burn in northwest Oklahoma
JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities in Joplin arrest and charge a man accused of shooting another man. Police say on July 16th, 42-year-old Richard McWhirt of Joplin shot 34-year-old Gregory Hallstrom, also of Joplin. The shooting happened on South Finley Avenue. Hallstrom was treated and released from the hospital. Officers arrested McWhirt Thursday. He’s charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. Follow the investigation here.
Joplin Police arrest shooting suspect in wooded area along railroad tracks; Same man mentioned in an MSSU Alert Wednesday
JOPLIN, Mo. – Shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday a Detective Sergeant with JPD saw a man wanted in related to a recent shooting, near the area of 30th and S Rangeline. Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter and were able to take wanted man into custody without incident. Capt William Davis tells us on scene, “We...
Motorcycle crashes into tractor trailer at Flying J
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 6 p.m. Wednesday reports of a tractor trailer crash with a motorcycle in front of Flying J Travel Plaza alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Police, METS ambulance and Joplin Fire responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On arrival we learn both vehicles were westbound on 32nd....
KBI: 34-year-old Kansas man found shot in an alley
NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Chanute, according to a media release from the agency. Just before 12:30 a.m., a woman called 911 after hearing a gunshot. When officers responded to...
Rita Glasgow sentenced for DWI crash that killed a Joplin couple
A judge sentences Rita Glasgow for a DWI crash that claimed the life of a Joplin couple.
Young woman charged for shooting at another car at stoplight
JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt William Davis releases details regarding an arrest of a young woman who is alleged to have fired at weapon at a vehicle. Late Tuesday night, July 26th, just before 11:30 p.m. a report of gunshots near 7th and S Wall Ave. alerted Joplin E911. “The...
Endangered, threatened Kansas species found during survey
COFFEYVILLE (KSNT) – Members of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks recently completed a survey that found members of an endangered and threatened species alive and well in a Kansas river. According to the KDWP, a survey to locate endangered and threatened mussels was concluded in the Verdigris River at a site Northwest of […]
KAKE TV
Kansas man arrested for elder mistreatment, drug and gun charges
PARSONS, Kan. (KAKE) - State police in Kansas have arrested a 55-year-old man for elder mistreatment and several drug and gun charges. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said agents arrested Stacy Oliver on Tuesday in the 1500 block of Main Street in Parsons. He was booked for felony theft, two counts of mistreatment of an elder person, criminal threat, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Former Pittsburg teacher files lawsuit against USD 250
PITTSBURG, Kan. – A former Pittsburg school teacher claims the district discriminated against her when she was pregnant and after her maternity leave. Jessica Lake’s lawsuit alleges Pittsburg Community Schools USD 250 violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
KBI: Homicide investigation underway in Chanute
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Chanute, Kansas. The Chanute Police Department requested KBI assistance on Monday, July 25, at approximately 2:05 a.m. KBI agents responded to the scene to investigate. The investigation found that...
Mustangs run rule Joplin, claim third straight MINK League Championship
After two, hard fought games to open the MINK League Championship Series, the St. Joseph Mustangs wanted to leave no doubt in the winner-take-all round. Mission accomplished. Again. The Mustangs (37-15) won their third consecutive MINK League championship and their eighth since 2009 with an 11-1 victory over the Joplin...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0