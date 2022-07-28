Fairs, Festivals, Concerts & Markets — August Events in Eastern Iowa

Last week, the Iowa State Fair revealed all 53 new foods at this year's fair, including the three finalists in the Best New Food Contest. In addition to all the new foods, there are also some foods on a stick that you may want to try! According to the Iowa State Fair website, there are more than 60 foods on a stick available at this year's fair. Some of those items are pretty standard, like corndogs and cotton candy, but there are also some unusual ones! Here are a few of your options:

IOWA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO