Fairs, Festivals, Concerts & Markets — August Events in Eastern Iowa

Marion to Host Inaugural Oktoberfest in Uptown Marion
The Marion Chamber made an exciting announcement Monday morning. The city will be hosting its first Oktoberfest celebration later this year. In a Monday morning media release, the Marion Chamber revealed that Oktoberfest will take place on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held in Uptown Marion on 7th Avenue and City Square Park.
Downtown Waterloo Gets New Bar
A new bar is opening in Downtown Waterloo just in time for Iowa Irish Fest!. According to a report from the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier, one of the owners of Hungry Charlie's is opening up a new watering hole in the space that Anton's Volks Haus on 324 East Fourth Street.
Sunflower Experiences are Happening in Eastern Iowa This Month
If you're looking for a great photo op this month, there are several sunflower fields you'll be able to visit in the area!. Back in July, Pheasant Run Farm gave an update on their 2022 Sunflower Experience. The local farm planted around 350,000 sunflower seeds this spring, and those flowers are set to bloom early this month. The website reads:
Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa
Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
Upcoming Comedy Shows in Eastern/Central Iowa [LIST]
Need a good laugh? No problem! Here are some of the big comedy shows on the calendar in Eastern and Central Iowa:. Thursday, July 28th at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 30th at 8 p.m. Friday, August 12th at 7 p.m. Adler Theatre in Davenport. Tickets range from $29.75 to $49.75.
Maddie Poppe Runs Into WHO After Missing Her Flight?
Maddie Poppe is on the road this summer. The Clarksville native has been traveling all across the country to perform at different venues. When you're flying all across the country, sometimes you are BOUND to miss a flight. The singer has been on tour after a few noteworthy career moments....
Summertime Farm Listings In Eastern Iowa [Gallery]
We keep seeing land prices get higher and higher here in Iowa. Just last month High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1st that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of land, around 48 acres. Together, more than 107 acres were auctioned off.
Today is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen
If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
Waterloo Woman Beats the Odds And Wins Lottery TWICE
Most of us would be lucky to win big with the lottery once in our lifetime let alone twice! One woman from Waterloo proved that lightning (or the lottery) can strike more than once for anyone. We all dream of one day maybe hitting the jackpot at least once in...
There are Over 60 Foods on a Stick at the 2022 Iowa State Fair
Last week, the Iowa State Fair revealed all 53 new foods at this year's fair, including the three finalists in the Best New Food Contest. In addition to all the new foods, there are also some foods on a stick that you may want to try! According to the Iowa State Fair website, there are more than 60 foods on a stick available at this year's fair. Some of those items are pretty standard, like corndogs and cotton candy, but there are also some unusual ones! Here are a few of your options:
Business is Booming for New Vintage Clothing Store in Cedar Falls
In June, Evan Suchomel and Damien Lindsey went out on a limb and opened a new vintage clothing store in Cedar Falls. The pair had discussed the idea for years since they bonded over their love of vintage clothing while in class together at UNI, and thus, Square One Vintage was born. The crew now sells vintage hats, concert band tees, jerseys and anything else they can get their hands on that fits the brand of the store.
Maquoketa Caves State Park Reopens Thursday
Less than one week ago as of this writing, three members of a family of four from Cedar Falls were shot and killed on a camping trip at Maquoketa Caves. They were Tyler (42), Sarah (42), and Lulu (6) Schmidt. The lone survivor of the attack on their family was 9-year-old Arlo.
Hold Up, Is it Illegal to Eat While Driving in Iowa?
We're all very busy, right? On the go... often living out of our cars. One thing about Iowa and many Midwestern states, the place we live/work can be very rural. Meaning that mass transit or carpooling isn't always an option. What this means is for many of us, myself included,...
Iowa in the Bullseye For Major Heat Wave
You'd better get that air conditioning tuned up and ready. A major heat wave is on its way. Cedar Rapids has seen high temperatures climb above 90 degrees just twice during July. It happened six times in June, including a high of 93 on June 21. That's been the hottest day of the summer so far. More than likely, it won't stay that way much longer.
Two Killed in Eastern Iowa Accident Involving Train
For the fourth time in 16 days, there's been an Iowa incident involving a train. For the second time, there are fatalities involved. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a Chrysler van collided with a train car in Butler County, northwest of Clarksville Wednesday evening. The vehicle was traveling south on Packard Avenue near Pioneer Place Wednesday evening just before 9:30 p.m. when the accident occurred.
UNI Swimmer’s Funeral and Visitation Scheduled This Week
Last Thursday, UNI Athletics announced that soon-to-be junior on the swimming and diving team, Lily Ernst, passed away. Visitation and funeral services for the Iowa City West High School alum have now been scheduled for this week. The visitation will take place tomorrow, August 2, at West High from 4-7 PM.
Thousands of Iowa Fish Dying en Masse: Should we be Concerned?
Thousands of fish are going belly-up around the Hawkeye State right now. According to Murray-Darling Basin Authority, Mass fish deaths can happen for a variety of reasons. These are a few that it lists:. high land and water temperatures decreasing the amount of oxygen in the water. severe or sudden...
Linn County Nonprofits Open New Downtown Cedar Rapids Dining Site
Just a few months after a fire temporarily displaced several residents of the Geneva Tower apartment building in downtown Cedar Rapids, renovation is complete, including a new dining site that's open to the public. Iowa's News Now says that it's a partnership between Horizons Family Services Alliance and the Affordable...
Crazy Iowa Sports Bets With Worse Odds Than Mega Millions
Do you smell that? :: SNIFF SNIFF:: it's lottery fever! As of this writing, the jackpot is at a whopping 1.1 billion dollars. Yes, that means the winner could become one of only 724 billionaires in the United States. That said, your odds... really stink. Actually, they're flat-out awful. Really,...
Fire Closes Downtown Cedar Rapids Library Until Further Notice [PHOTO]
On Wednesday at around 3:45 p.m. a light fixture at the Cedar Rapids Public Library in downtown Cedar Rapids, 450 5th Avenue SE, caught on fire, causing minor damage that will require the facility to be temporarily closed for repair. The fire occurred in the library's commons area and an...
