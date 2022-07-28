What's the biggest effect a recession could have on tech policy?

www.protocol.com
Related
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year
Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...
Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally
While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden Administration Looks To Cool Off Tensions With China Over Nancy Pelosi: 'We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence'
To diffuse tensions between the U.S. and China over Nancy Pelosi’s unconfirmed trip to Taiwan, the White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said the U.S. position on Taiwan remains what it has been over the last four decades. What Happened: Kirby stressed that any visit to the...
Indigenous senator in Australia told to repeat oath of allegiance after she called Queen Elizabeth 'the colonizing Her Majesty'
Australian senators are required to pledge allegiance to the UK's Queen Elizabeth II when they are sworn into parliament.
Zawahiri’s killing unlikely to significantly weaken al-Qaida
Analysis: the terrorist leader had been ill and key tasks are likely to have been handled by others for several years
protocol.com
LendUp is liquidating assets, including its neobank
A bet on banking doesn't seem to have saved troubled fintech LendUp. Parent company LendUp Global has reportedly begun liquidating assets, including its neobank subsdiary, through an assignment for the benefit of creditors, a quieter alternative to a public bankruptcy. Fintech Business Weekly reported LendUp's plans Sunday. In December, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
protocol.com
Three ways to play offense in a downturn
Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. My name is Biz Carson, and I’d like to wish my brother a very happy golden birthday. This week in the startup world: VCs want to fight each other IRL, LA gets its own tech week and my exclusive report on Notion’s tender offer and what it means to play offense in a downturn.
protocol.com
Coinbase and the SEC are squaring off
An effusive hello there, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: Coinbase gets ready to rumble, Biden’s getting a blockchain buddy and Binance keeps growing. The White House is hiring a blockchain expert. A provision in the Chips and Science Act directs the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to “establish or designate a blockchain and cryptocurrencies advisory specialist position.” Haun Ventures’ Tomicah Tillemann credited Rep. Darren Soto with getting that language in the bill. So who’s going to bend President Biden’s ear about bitcoin?
protocol.com
Why AI and machine learning are drifting away from the cloud
A quick-service restaurant chain is running its AI models on machines inside its stores to localize delivery logistics. At the same time, a global pharma company is training its machine learning models on premises, using servers it manages by itself. Cloud computing isn’t going anywhere, but some companies that use...
BP ‘insults struggling families’ by tripling profits to $8.5bn, as households face £3,600 energy bills – business live
Oil giant’s profits hit 14-year high as high refining margins and strong oil trading boost earnings, and dividend is raised 10%
protocol.com
Opendoor has settled with the FTC over home-price claims
Real estate iBuyer Opendoor has settled charges with the FTC, agreeing to pay $62 million and cease practices the FTC called "deceptive." Opendoor buys homes directly from consumers as an alternative to the traditional home-selling process, using algorithms to price the homes in what it says is a faster and more convenient process. Opendoor has grown quickly in recent years, managing to avoid the pitfalls that hit rival Zillow as home prices gyrated during the pandemic.
Chinese warplanes buzz line dividing Taiwan Strait before expected Pelosi visit - source
TAIPEI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait, a source told Reuters.
Comments / 0