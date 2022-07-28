Fire Closes Downtown Cedar Rapids Library Until Further Notice [PHOTO]

MAQUOKETA — A published report now says the suspected gunman in the murders of a Cedar Falls couple and their six-year-old daughter last month used a so-called ghost gun. The Des Moines Register quotes the parents of the 23-year-old from Nebraska as saying he ordered the parts for the untraceable weapon online and built it himself at home. The Register says the parents wrote in a letter to the paper that their son wanted the gun as protection for his family from a rising threat of violent crime.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO