WAGNER TAILS: Kittens and Edward & Jacob

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - My friend, Tracy Halama works a full-time job with the Independence School District and she runs an outdoor diner. On top of that, she is part of many organizations and is always working hard to give back to our community. Whatever she does, she gives 100 percent. She has a heart of gold when it comes to helping others. I am proud of being her friend and being part of her life path. I am very proud of the person that she is. Please give Tracy Halama the Sunshine Award.

INDEPENDENCE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO