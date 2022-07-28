WAGNER TAILS: Kittens and Edward & Jacob

www.weau.com
Blues on the Chippewa
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -The 14th Annual Blues on the Chippewa runs August 4-6 at Memorial Park in Durand. The event features a number of musicians, craft fair, concessions, and more with free admission.
TRACY HALAMA
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - My friend, Tracy Halama works a full-time job with the Independence School District and she runs an outdoor diner. On top of that, she is part of many organizations and is always working hard to give back to our community. Whatever she does, she gives 100 percent. She has a heart of gold when it comes to helping others. I am proud of being her friend and being part of her life path. I am very proud of the person that she is. Please give Tracy Halama the Sunshine Award.
DENNIS BEALE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dennis Beale for the Sunshine Award. Dennis is the CEO/Founder of Power of Perception. The things that he does for this community and the children in it are beyond amazing. He works with the area school district and the children’s families he works with to try to better educate our youth by showing them all that the world has to offer them.
Eau Claire Co. family keeps love of land alive in a new way
ELEVA, Wis. (WEAU) -In a state known for its dairy products, one farm family is growing a summertime staple in the hills of western Wisconsin. For generations Andrea Nyseth’s family has called this land north of Eleva home. Her grandparents bought the land from the railroad turning it into a dairy farm.
RITA GOSTONCZIK
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Rita Gostoncik for the Sunshine Award. I have watched Rita work for several years in healthcare. She has a big heart and her patients smile every time they see her. She goes to all lengths to help them and care for them. She is an amazing healthcare worker. Please give Rita the Sunshine Award.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
National Night Out to be held Aug. 2 at Carson Park
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Law enforcement agencies across the country are taking part in National Night Out. National Night Out is a way for communities to get to know the officers who protect them. For Eau Claire, the 28th National Night Out is being held Tuesday night at Carson Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
SportScene 13 for Monday, August 1st
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Pizza Hut 19U Legion Baseball departs for the Great Lakes Regional in Midland, MI. Plus, the Eau Claire Express look to build their lead in the Great Plains East as they host the Waterloo Bucks.
Rhythm Playboys celebrate 65 years
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Rhythm Playboys celebrated their 65th anniversary at the Moose Lodge, with nearly 300 people coming to dance, check out memorabilia and enjoy the band’s music. “I don’t even know how many years they’ve been coming here,” Diane Bonnin, Moose Lodge staff member, said....
SportScene 13 for Sunday, July 31st 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In the midst of a losing streak, the Express look to bounce back against the Honkers. Plus, the state title pursuit for Altoona 19U legion comes to a close.
Minnesota’s Famous Teddy Bear Park Is Open This Summer
If you're looking for something fun to do with your little kids you should consider a trip to Minnesota's famous Teddy Bear Park. I took my kids a couple of years ago and they had a blast. The park is free and open to the public this summer. It features a giant "tree" with bridges and multiple slides, a rock wall, sandboxes, and a train designed for younger children.
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home to a Crystal Clear ‘Bottomless’ Lake?
There are few things in life I love more than spending a day lounging by a lake, but when it comes to actually swimming in a lake, I prefer the water to be as clear as possible. Clear water and lakes don't always go hand in hand, but if you...
Volume One
Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update
The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
CBS 58
Minnesota man charged in deadly tubing attack on Apple River
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- A Minnesota man has been charged in a deadly attack on the Apple River. Fifty-two-year-old Nicolae Miu faces the following charges:. Attempted first degree intentional homicide (four counts) Deputies responded to the Town of Somerset on July 30 following 911 calls indicating there were four-to-five victims...
2 people hurt in separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after separate motorcycle crashes Saturday in Pepin County. The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office issued a release for both crashes that happened on July 30. The first crash happened around 1 p.m. on County Highway J at Westerberg Lane in the...
Chippewa Falls man in 2022 fatal hit-and-run sentenced
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A Chippewa Falls man charged after a fatal hit-and-run in May of 2020 in Lake Hallie is sentenced. 40-year-old Christopher Peterson is sentenced to nine months in jail with huber after 30 days and five years probation. Court records show Peterson was charged in 2020 with...
Report shows increase in homelessness in Chippewa County in 2022
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A 2022 report shows homelessness has increased in Chippewa County. According to Chippewa County’s 2022 Mid-Year Report, at the monthly Chippewa County Council on Homelessness and Hunger meetings, participating agencies share and compile the number of individuals as well as families seeking homelessness services in Chippewa County.
fox9.com
Apple River stabbing: Teen dead, 4 hurt after man goes on stabbing spree while tubing in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. (FOX 9) - Police say a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota went on a stabbing spree while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon, killing a 17-year-old boy, who was also from Minnesota, and critically injuring four other people. The suspect was not previously...
Family of 17-year-old killed in Apple River stabbing speaks out
SOMERSET, Wisconsin — Family members have identified the 17-year-old boy stabbed to death Saturday along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin as Isaac Schuman, a Stillwater High School honor roll student on the cusp of undertaking his senior year. KARE 11 received a statement from the family Sunday evening,...
