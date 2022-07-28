Few storms Thursday before a beautiful Dayton Air Show weekend!

dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER - Strong storms possible Monday afternoon
DAYTON, OH (WKEF) -- Strong storms move back in after a beautiful weekend for the Dayton Air Show. Temps will be in the upper 60s to start this morning. We will see a few isolated showers around lunch but the main system arrives after 5 PM. Our primary threat is damaging winds, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show sees large attendance
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show wrapped up with its final events on Sunday. Air show officials have said more than 30,000 people were in attendance on Saturday. No estimates yet have been determined on people attending the final day of the air show. Attendees could see...
Dayton airshow kicked off in Vandalia with memorable performance and huge crowd
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) --- According to The CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show officials this weekend, they anticipate having more than 30,000 visitors. While many people tell me this show is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Craig Hutain, the pilot of a Tora Tora Tora, hopes that some of the air show visitors...
Fast-casual deli restaurant to close its only Dayton-area location
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A fast-casual deli chain has closed its only Dayton-area location , the company announced Monday. Jason's Deli, a family-owned restaurant chain based in Texas, posted on its Facebook page its Beavercreek location will close Aug. 1. The restaurant, located at 2819 Centre Drive, opened in 2019.
Donate blood in August to "Pick Your Prize" and receive a gas gift card this weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Community Blood Center says that August is an important month for donating, as there is an urgent need for type O blood. The Community Blood Center is also working to overcome a low blood supply. Anyone who donates during the month of August will have...
Centerpoint Energy Air Show takes flight
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) - The Centerpoint Energy Dayton Air Show is officially taking flight this weekend as thousands are flocking to see airplanes up close and watch aerial acts. Air show officials said more than 30,000 people are here. Dayton 24/7 Now spoke with one family and they said this...
FUDGE Foundation to hold events to commemorate anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The FUDGE Foundation will be holding two events to commemorate the anniversary of the Dayton Mass Shooting. The FUDGE Foundation, a non-profit that seeks to help those impacted by mass shootings, will be holding two events to honor and remember those who lost their lives at the Dayton Mass shooting.
Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates visitation and influence he left on the community
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --- At Deputy Matthew Yates' visitation today at Springfield's First Christian Church, the community said their farewells. The passing of Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Yates left a lot of members of the community heartbroken. Yates was responding to reports of shots fired at a mobile home park...
Space celebration being held at National Museum of U.S. Air Force
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is hosting a variety of events and exhibits that commemorate the achievements of the nation’s airmen and guardians during the 75th Anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. The museum will mark the anniversary by combining events and...
Dayton Police investigating a shooting on Yale Ave.
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call at 7:12 p.m. that a male was shot at 635 Yale Ave. "There appeared to be quite the chaos going on because the phone was put down and there were people yelling in the background," said Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Clark County, law enforcement communities honor life of Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Loved ones and coworkers said goodbye today to Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Pastor Darryl May opened the funeral at noon Monday at First Christian Church in Springfield. He spoke about how Yates was so kind and gentle. "It's tough for all of us, it's...
Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter hosts in-person education program
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Alzheimer's Association Miami Valley Chapter will been offering an in-person education program in Troy to provide comprehensive information about Alzheimer's disease and to answer common questions about dementia. The program, Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia, is being offered free to the community and will be held...
Community reflects on Deputy Yates's procession and burial
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Hundreds from across Ohio and the region poured out to say their final farewells to Deputy Matthew Yates. Highways and roads throughout Springfield were lined with people showing support and paying their respects as Yates made his way to Ferncliff Cemetery. Red, white and blue flashing...
Hundreds gather to celebrate life and legacy of Deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) --There were overwhelming emotions during the funeral service for fallen hero Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement officials gathered at First Christian Church in Springfield to celebrate the life and legacy of Yates. It's clear Yates touched so many lives....
Community comes out to support Deputy Matthew Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF/WKRC) -- Community members waited along the procession route for hours to show support for Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates, his family, and the sheriff's office on Monday. Members of this community were lined up for miles, some with flags, others with thin blue line t-shirts, most of...
African-American Community Fund to host second annual golf outing
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The African American Community Fund (AACF) will host the 2nd Annual John E. Moore Sr. Memorial Golf Outing. The outing includes 18-holes of challenging golf with beverages and refreshments along the way. Socialize with dinner, drinks, and awards following play. Online registration is required by Wednesday, September 14. The cost is $125 per golfer or $500 per foursome. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Clearcreek Township officer Eric Ney released from rehabilitation facility
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - A police officer shot while responding to a domestic violence call on July 12 left a rehabilitation unit on Saturday. Family, friends, and fellow police officers were all gathered as Eric Ney and his wife were seen holding hands and receiving hugs as they left the facility. Ney was also given a police escort through the city of Dayton.
Man shot dead after home invasion in Shelby County
SIDNEY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A Sidney man was shot after trying to gain entry to a home on Sunday. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the 2900 block of North Kuther Road, in regards to a man at the front door trying to gain entry to the residence, according to a news release.
2nd CPD officer disciplined for using the N-word
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have released information about a second officer who used the n-word in light of a current investigation of Officer Rose Valentino. The other case dates back to November and has been resolved according to paperwork released by the department. The other case involves Officer Kelly...
