ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung fined $9.8M for misleading Australian phone ads

By ROD McGUIRK
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lC0ED_0gvu52gh00
Australia Samsung FILE - Samsung Galaxy S20 phones are displayed at the Unpacked 2020 event in San Francisco, Feb. 11, 2020. An Australian judge on Thursday, July 28, 2022, ordered Samsung to pay a 14 million Australian dollar ($9.8 million) in penalties for misleading advertising over how water-resistant some models of smartphones are. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu)

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — An Australian judge on Thursday ordered Samsung to pay 14 million Australian dollars ($9.8 million) in penalties for misleading advertising over how water-resistant some models of smartphones are.

Federal Court Justice Brendan Murphy gave Samsung Electronics Australia, a subsidiary of South Korea-based Samsung Electronics Co., 30 days to pay the fines.

Samsung must also pay AU$200,000 ($140,000) toward the costs of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the consumer watchdog that initiated an investigation of the phones four years ago.

Samsung admitted to making false and misleading claims in nine advertisements between 2016 and 2018 about the water resistance of seven models of Galaxy smartphones. They are the S7, S7 Edge, A5 (2017), A7 (2017), S8, S8 Plus and Note 8.

Samsung and the commission also agreed to the penalties imposed.

The misleading ads promoted the phones’ water resistance and suitability for use in swimming pools and seawater. But the charging ports could be damaged and stop working if the phones were recharged while the ports were still wet.

Samsung said the charging port issue only effected the seven models identified in the case that were launched between 2016 and 2017.

“The issue does not arise for Samsung’s current phones,” a Samsung statement said.

Samsung sold 3.1 million of the vulnerable phones in Australia, but the court could not determine how many customers found faults in their charging ports.

An unknown number of customers had their ports replaced by authorized Samsung repairers. Some repairers did the job for free while others charged between AU$180 ($126) and AU$245 ($171), the court heard.

Murphy said customers were entitled to assume that a large company such as Samsung would not advertise that its Galaxy phones could safely be submerged in water if they could not.

“A great many consumers are likely to have seen the offending advertisements and a significant number of those who did so are likely to have purchased one of the Galaxy phones,” Murphy said in his judgment.

Commission Chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said her investigation had received hundreds of complaints from phone owners.

“They experienced issues with their Galaxy phones after it was exposed to water and, in may cases, they reported their Galaxy phones stopped working entirely,” Cass-Gottlieb said in a statement.

The judge said the penalty exceeded Samsung’s profit during the course of the misleading advertising campaign.

Samsung’s lawyers had initially denied the ads were misleading and that the phones could be damaged by immersion in water, the judge said.

“I do not consider Samsung Australia should be given much credit for its cooperation,” Murphy said.

Samsung said it had cooperated with the commission's investigations, which originally included more than 600 ads and 15 Galaxy phone models.

“Samsung endeavours to deliver the best possible experience to all our customers and we regret that a small number of our Galaxy users experienced an issue with their device pertaining to this matter,” Samsung said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
STOCKS
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
The Independent

PS5 stock – live: Very, Currys and Game restocks continue, here’s where to buy a console today

Update 2 August: The PS5 digital edition is now available for pre-order at Very. Other bundles are also in stock at Game, Scan, Currys, the BT Shop, EE and Argos. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April, with Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent retailers like The Game Collection and Scan leading...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Phone#Federal Court#Samsung Electronics Co
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
102K+
Followers
114K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy