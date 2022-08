Gerald ‘Jerry’ DeKoster age 88, of Holland, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his home. He was born in 1934 to Harry and Edna De Koster and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He married Shirley Slenk, daughter to George and Anna Slenk, at East Saugatuck CRC in 1955.

