7-year-old Kansas boy hospitalized after struck by car

No. 3: JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday, July 23rd, at about 8:20 a.m. a 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place near 25th and Annie Baxter. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a male in the drivers seat apparently sleeping. They ran the tag posted in the back window and it came back stolen. Officers boxed the car in so it couldn’t flee the scene. The subject then began to ram both patrol vehicles, backing up and ramming forward. Authorities say officers went to break the vehicle’s windows and an officer involved shooting occurred. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO