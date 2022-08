URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT. * WHAT...Hot temperatures of 95 to 103 degrees on Sunday. following poor overnight cooling tonight for many areas. * WHERE...The eastern Magic Valley, Snake Plain, Arco Desert,. Marsh and Arbon Highlands and the Wood...

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO