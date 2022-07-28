Southern Tier To Receive $4 Million in Funding for Child Care Programs

wnbf.com
Related
New York Businesses Being Charged to Pay Back Federal Loans
A report by Anne McCloy of ABC 13 WHAM has revealed that New York businesses are receiving surcharges from the New York State Department of Labor to pay back federal loans the state took out to cover the unemployment benefits it had to pay during the Covid-19 pandemic. The letter...
21 New York Counties Under Drought Watch
In a press release on Friday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that she had directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to issue a drought watch for 21 New York Counties. Among those New York counties that have been put under a drought watch are Tompkins, Chemung, and Onondaga Counties. The Department...
New York State Fair Will Allow Visitors to Smoke Marijuana
A report by CNYCentral.com has indicated that the New York State Fair will allow visitors to smoke marijuana at the fair again this year despite a recent ban from Governor Kathy Hochul on smoking anything in public parks. If you're worried about the smell of Marijuana overtaking the fairgrounds, you...
Do You Ignore Any of These New York State Bicycle Rules Of The Road?
The warm weather months are heaven for those of us who love to ride bicycles, although some die-hards here in the northeast part of the country ride their bike through all four seasons through any type of weather event, including snowstorms. That's a bit extreme in my opinion, but what do I know?
RELATED PEOPLE
S.C. Man Convicted of Gun-Running in Binghamton & Syracuse
A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
New York Attorney General Letitia James Sues CVS
In a press release on Thursday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that she is suing CVS Health Corporation for violating anti-trust laws and hurting New York safety net hospitals and clinics. According to the press release, for years CVS did not allow New York safety net hospitals and...
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?
So last weekend, I'm in line at my local mini-mart waiting to pay for my food. As I'm standing there, I could hear the person in front of me talking to the cashier waiting on him. He was commenting on how if he could just win the lottery then everything would be alright in his life.
New York Seeking a Third Offshore Wind Solicitation
In a press release on Wednesday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York's third offshore wind energy solicitation, with the goal of providing at least 1.5 million New York homes with clean energy. New York, already leading the United States in offshore wind power, wants to add at least an additional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
School Buses In New York State Going All Electric?
It may not even be August yet and most kids are sleeping in and enjoying vacation these days, but school administrators and staff are hard at work. The future of bus transportation in New York State has made a stop in Niagara Falls this week. Niagara Falls is hosting a...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
Fact Check: Is New York Sending $1,500 Rebate Checks to Residents?
With the price of gas still extremely high, is New York State offering residents $1,500 relief payments?. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is warning New Yorkers about the latest phishing scam that is an attempt for scammers to steal your personal information. New York State DMV...
NYS Offers Grants To Help Increase Security at Places of Worship
I hate to admit that this thought has even crossed my mind but I would be lying if I said it hadn't. On a few occasions as I've sat in my church, I've wondered just how vulnerable we would be should there be a shooting. My grandfather was a pastor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gas Prices Continue To Drop Across New York State
There is good news for drivers all across New York State. The price of gas continues to drop. Usually, in the summertime, we see the price of a gallon of gas go up since it takes the gas companies more money to produce the summer blend of gas. Due to high inflation rates, New York State launched a "Gas Tax" Holiday that removed the state gas tax on every gallon of gas sold in the state.
New York Plans for Fall and COVID
New York State is getting ready for dealing COVID-19 in another school year and more increases in cases around the state. Governor Kathy Hochul on July 20 announced the state is actively preparing a Fall Action Plan to address potential pandemic surges later this year. The Democrat says the state...
Wiffle Ball Stadium Considered for West Endicott’s Grippen Park
Broome County may develop a wiffle ball stadium as part of a major improvement project being planned for Grippen Park in the town of Union. County Executive Jason Garnar said he's "really excited" about the plans that now are being developed for upgrading the recreation area in West Endicott. The...
Can You Take A Car With An Orange Notice On It In New York State?
If you see a car on the side of the road or parked somewhere in New York State that has an orange sticker or notice on it, can you keep the car? You may spot the orange sticker on the window of a vehicle. An orange notice generally means the car is abandoned and it gives the owner a warning that they need to remove the car. According to FamilyHandyMan.com, an orange notice means,
CARS・
Get Ready to See The Northern Lights In New York State
What are some of the best things you can view on a regular basis? The most common answer has to be a sunset, which can be one of the greatest spectacles that is absolutely free. When I was a kid I used to always stare up at the night sky...
Susquehanna County Township Gets Million Dollar Water Loan
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is announcing a handful of projects around the Commonwealth to share in an investment of $269-million specifically to improve drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and non-point source improvements. The work being approved for funding involves 11 projects in ten counties, including Susquehanna County in the Northern Tier.
Attempt To Steal New York State Unclaimed Funds Leads To An Arrest
Do you get curious when there's an announcement that your state has unclaimed funds and that maybe some of that money may be in your name?. Well, I do. Although, I can't imagine why there would be any unclaimed funds in my name. No one owes me money, rather it's always the other way around. And whenever I check, there's no money in my name, but I continue to check every time.
New York Infrastructure Receives “C” Grade From Engineers
In a report from Spencer Conlin of Spectrum News, the American Society of Civil Engineers awarded New York's infrastructure with a "C" grade on their 2022 report card. The report from the American Society of Civil Engineers took a look at 11 different infrastructure categories, including bridges, roads, ports and transit. It was a slightly better grade than the 2015 report from the American Society of Civil Engineers, in which New York's infrastructure received a "C-minus" grade, but still well short of the obviously preferred "A" grade. But public parks and solid waste received a "B-minus" grade.
WNBF News Radio 1290
Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0