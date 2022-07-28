Who’s Responsible for Maintaining Trees Around Power Lines in New York?

wnbf.com
Gas Prices Continue To Drop Across New York State
There is good news for drivers all across New York State. The price of gas continues to drop. Usually, in the summertime, we see the price of a gallon of gas go up since it takes the gas companies more money to produce the summer blend of gas. Due to high inflation rates, New York State launched a "Gas Tax" Holiday that removed the state gas tax on every gallon of gas sold in the state.
The Best City in the USA for a “Fitcation” Is Right Here in New York
There's something to be said about taking full advantage of paid time off from work and getting away even if it's only for a few days and with gas prices still over $4.00 a gallon, many people taking vacation time are taking it closer to home than in previous years.
2 New Yorkers Win a Million, Mega Millions Jackpot Now Over Billion
No one won the third highest Mega Millions jackpot in history at $830 million. But there were 9 second place winners who scored $1 million, two in New York. And now the jackpot is over one billion bucks. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday, July 26 – the...
How New Yorkers Can Help Save the Endangered Monarch Butterfly
I counted five beautiful orange and black creatures flying around my yard on Saturday morning as I sat on my deck sipping my morning coffee and I was filled with overwhelming sadness in knowing that unless something drastic happens, my grandchildren might never be able to enjoy such a lovely part of nature.
Albany Amazon Workers Campaigning for Union
Per a report by Lauren Kaori Gurley of The Washington Post, Amazon workers at a warehouse near Albany are campaigning to unionize following the successful unionization of a warehouse in Staten Island. According to Gurley's report, warehouse workers at this facility are moving to unionize in the pursuit of higher...
