Social Equity Applicant Sues State Over Denial of Cannabis Operation

ctnewsjunkie.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
Register Citizen
Two CT companies seeking cannabis cultivator licenses file lawsuits after denials
The first lawsuits have been brought against Connecticut’s cannabis licensing process. Two Hartford County-based businesses are challenging their denials for cultivator licenses. The companies filed separate lawsuits in Superior Court seeking to appeal the decision by the Social Equity Council that they did not meet ownership requirements set forth for so-called social equity applicants.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Insurance Department Hearing Set on Double-Digit Rate Hikes
Despite calls for a formal public hearing on the recent health insurance rate increases requested by Connecticut insurance companies, the state Insurance Department has decided against that, but instead agreed to move the hearing to a bigger public venue. The hearing will be held at the Legislative Office Building in...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Election Regulators Look Into Potential Fraud By A Secretary of The State Candidate
State election regulators voted in July to investigate the now-defunct secretary of the state campaign of Republican Brock Weber for potentially submitting fraudulent contributions in an effort to qualify for a public campaign finance grant. The action, taken by the State Election Enforcement Commission on July 22, was first reported...
cbia.com
Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics
Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
Over the next three weeks, the CT Mirror will explore the effects and challenges of Connecticut's cash bail system. Jean Conquistador didn’t expect to have to post bail. He’d been accused of violating his probation by showing up at his girlfriend’s house, so he drove himself to the New Britain Police Department on the morning of Jan. 13, 2022, after learning that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Figuring he’d be back home in a few hours, he didn’t ask anyone to watch his 11-month-old pit bull, Papo.
newbritainindependent.com
NB Mayoral Aide’s Campaign For Secretary of The State Under Scrutiny By Election Commission
Republican Brock Weber Withdraws From SOTS Contest Amid Inquiry On Contributions. The campaign of Republican Brock Weber, one of three Republicans seeking the nomination for Secretary of the State in the August 9th Primary, is being investigated by the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) for alleged violations of campaign finance law.
NewsTimes
With ‘DNA bar code’ — and $140M — Mystic startup looks to change farming
With $70 million in new commitments announced this past week, a Stonington startup plans to hire 50 people in the coming two years as it explores applying artificial intelligence to identify new compounds for improving crop yields. The agri-tech firm is making its move as farmers deal with intensifying weather...
Register Citizen
West Hartford restaurateur pleads guilty to ‘extensive tax fraud scheme’
A West Hartford man who partially owned several Connecticut restaurants has pleaded guilty to what federal prosecutors called an “extensive tax fraud scheme.”. William Chen, 49, used a software to delete transactions, creating fraudulent sales records and suppressing the restaurants’ taxable income for their tax returns for about seven years, according to U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ctexaminer.com
Rent Hikes Leave Mobile Home Residents in a Bind
KILLINGWORTH — Residents at the Beechwood Manufactured Home Park say that rising rents and deferred maintenance have placed an undue burden on elderly residents, and are asking local officials to provide them with a forum to challenge the park owners, Sun Communities. Jackie Vece, president of the social club...
darientimes.com
Opinion: New Haven scores must be treated as an emergency
The wartime president Harry Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk which proclaimed “The buck stops here.” He asserted that “The president, whoever he is, has to decide. He can’t pass the buck to anybody. No one else can do the deciding for him. That’s his job.”
The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses
Thank you to everyone who submitted pictures of their dog for this article! Subscribe to our email list by clicking here. In June of this year, the Town of Windham held its first “Best Dog” drawing for dog owners coming to town hall to register and license their dogs. The winner – a Labrador mix […] The post The Hidden Life of Connecticut Dog Licenses appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
East Haven community concerned over Tweed-New Haven expansion
Local community members say the expansion ignores major impacts it could have on the environment, their homes, and their quality of life. The post East Haven community concerned over Tweed-New Haven expansion appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hartford attorney sentenced on tax fraud charges
A Hartford attorney has been sentenced on tax fraud offenses. Deron Freeman ran a lucrative personal injury and criminal law firm. Prosecutors say failed to pay taxes for several years in the early 2000s.
WTNH.com
Money Wisdom: What You Need to Know When You Claim Social Security
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner. “Eric, is it true that...
teslarati.com
Tesla cuts ties with Connecticut town that rejected potential showroom
Tesla is cutting ties with South Windsor, Connecticut, after the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously rejected the automaker’s proposal to open a showroom in the town. Direct-to-Consumer sales, which Tesla utilizes to help customers avoid the stressful process of dealing with dealership franchises, are illegal in Connecticut, and two town planners said the showroom would cost jobs and hurt consumers.
Grassroots petition started to save Case Mountain cabin
MANCHESTER — Residents have created a grassroots organization to promote preservation of the log cabin at Case Mountain. The cabin in the Case Brothers National Historic District was built around 1918 and is uniquely constructed of chestnut logs. The structure has been the target of vandalism and trespassing after falling into disrepair over the years.
ctexaminer.com
200+ Bedroom Housing Complex in Old Lyme is a Go
OLD LYME — A proposed 200+ bedroom housing development on Hatchetts Hill Road that was stymied for two years by the lack of a sewer hookup will move forward because the property owner has purchased additional land suitable for a septic system. “It’s definitely a go,” said Mark Diebolt,...
Arrested Sex-Case Cop Fired
City police commissioners voted unanimously to fire Christopher Troche, after the 32-year-old now-ex-cop was arrested last year for allegedly pressuring an undocumented Honduran immigrant to send him nude photographs and have sex with him in exchange for money. The firing was finalized at a special meeting of the city Board...
connecticuthistory.org
Hartford’s Challenge to “The Birth of a Nation”
Can a movie change history? The Birth of a Nation did. The original 1915 film fomented racial bigotry and consciously distorted the history of the post-Civil War era. D. W. Griffith’s silent movie extravaganza was a technical marvel and a historic travesty. The entire second act portrays its African American characters as boorish fools or scheming sex fiends. After its initial release, hundreds of thousands of people flocked to movie houses to pay as much as $45.00 a ticket (in today’s dollars) for the three-hour spectacle. It did more than any other medium to convince the white public that Reconstruction was a swindle and a crime against white Southerners. Only months after the movie’s nationwide premiere, the Ku Klux Klan—defunct since the 19th century—reorganized in the state of Georgia.
Register Citizen
Accused of killing mom and grandfather, former CT resident Nathan Carman is ‘a danger to this family,’ letter states
Relatives of former Connecticut resident Nathan Carman — who say he killed his mother and grandfather for money — wrote a letter to prosecutors saying that he may seek retribution against them if he is let out of jail. The letter, filed Friday, is expected to be used...
Comments / 2