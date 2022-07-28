MAN ALLEGEDLY DRIVES AWAY AFTER STRIKING PEDESTRIAN

Police departments across the state are mourning the loss of a fellow officer. An Elwood Indiana police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say that around 2:00 am Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop on State Road 37 in Madison County, and for reasons unknown at this time, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking Officer Shahnavaz at least once. Shahnavaz was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital and was pronounced dead soon after. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II, from Anderson, fled the scene in their vehicle but was later taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

ELWOOD, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO