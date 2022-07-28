MAN ALLEGEDLY DRIVES AWAY AFTER STRIKING PEDESTRIAN

1017thepoint.com
ELWOOD POLICE OFFICER SHOT AND KILLED IN TRAFFIC STOP
Police departments across the state are mourning the loss of a fellow officer. An Elwood Indiana police officer was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop Sunday morning. Indiana State Police say that around 2:00 am Sunday, 24-year-old Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was conducting a traffic stop on State Road 37 in Madison County, and for reasons unknown at this time, the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds, striking Officer Shahnavaz at least once. Shahnavaz was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital and was pronounced dead soon after. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II, from Anderson, fled the scene in their vehicle but was later taken into custody and faces multiple charges.
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond
A Muncie man who police say shot and killed a man as he was leaving Walmart Saturday is being held without bond.
Police investigating shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton Monday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the shooting in the 600 block of Yale Avenue. The shooting was reported shortly before 7:15 p.m., according to initial reports. Dispatch was unable to confirm how...
One Killed in Head-On Collision in Ripley Co.
The crash took place Saturday afternoon on State Road 129 near Benham Road. (Ripley County, Ind.) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ripley County. The crash took place on State Road 129 near Benham Road around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, according to Indiana State Police – Versailles Post.
Man shot dead by Greenfield cop during hostage situation, state police say
A Greenfield police officer fatally shot a man who authorities allege was holding a woman inside a home against her will and assaulting her while armed with a gun.
Dayton-area pastor killed, second man injured after being hit by car in Florida
FORT WALTON, Florida — A Dayton-area pastor was killed and another local man was injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Fort Walton Florida, according to police. The crash happened just after midnight Sunday morning on Florida Highway 98 near a Holiday Inn Express. Two pedestrians, identified as Joel Burton, 42, and Zebulon Dill, 32, both from the Dayton-area, were hit by a car while trying to walk across a road near the hotel, a spokesperson for the Fort Walton police department told News Center 7.
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
Police investigating after speed trailer vandalized in Covington
COVINGTON — An investigation is underway after a speed trailer was vandalized in Covington. According to Covington police, on the early morning of Thursday, June 30, a speed trailer was vandalized to the point that it is unusable. The speed trailer was on North Main Street south of West...
Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
I-70 TRAFFIC STOP RESULTS IN DRUG ARREST
A Friday afternoon traffic stop on I-70 by the Wayne County Sherrif's department resulted in an arrest on suspicion of the possession of narcotics. Sheriff's deputies stopped the vehicle with Texas plates driven by 19-year-old Maria Bustamante and arrested her on drug charges. She was taken into custody and booked into Wayne County Jail.
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
2 adults, 2 teens seriously injured in Fishers crash
FISHERS, Indiana — Four people were seriously injured in a head-on crash early Saturday morning in Fishers, police said. A Chevy Trax was going east on 126th Street, near Promise Road, at around 1 a.m. when it crossed the center line and hit a Chevy Cruze head-on, according to Sgt. Tom Weger with the Fishers Police Department.
New Castle man killed in I-865 crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A New Castle man was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 865. According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, 82-year-old Terry Ingle was a front seat passenger in the vehicle that drove into the median and landed upside down in a creek. He died at the scene.
Police: 1 dead following accident after car flips over bridge
CINCINNATI — A man has died following an accident on I-471 southbound early Saturday morning. According to the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit, around 2:56 a.m., units responded to Interstate 471 southbound to investigate a fatal crash. Police say the man was driving a 2015 black Mercedes-Benz when he...
Suspect in Elwood police officer's death has several prior criminal convictions, records show
INDIANA — WRTV Investigates has learned the suspect preliminarily charged with murder in the shooting death of Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz has several previous criminal convictions. Carl Roy Webb Boards II's criminal record stretches back to 1998, when he was convicted of battery in Grant County. WRTV Investigates...
Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply
GREENVILLE — Greenville man sentenced to 12 months for failure to comply. Nicholas R. Neal, 27, entered a guilty plea via video conference on Monday to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Neal was currently serving an intervention sentence for one count of possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and one count of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
3 arrested in Delaware County fatal shooting
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three Anderson residents have been arrested for the murder of 38-year-old Randall Coomer, according the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Coomer died after a shooting happened on July 15 around 2 p.m. in the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West. That’s in a rural area about 2 miles east of the town of Daleville.
Clearcreek Township officer shot in head discharged from hospital
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — A Warren County police officer has been released from rehab after being shot in the line of duty earlier this month. Clearcreek Township Officer Eric Ney was shot in the head while responding to a domestic violence call on State Route 48 on July 12.
Two Lima men arrested on drug charges in Warren County
LIMA - Two Lima men are currently being held in Warren County Jail after a trip to Warren County to sell narcotics led to subsequent raids on two residences in Lima early Friday morning, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Zachary L.E. Kohli...
