UK: Skoda Enyaq, Audi Q4 E-Tron and VW ID.4 compared with surprising results

Europe: plug-in car sales decreased 8% in June 2022
The European passenger car market noted a significant 17% year-over-year decrease in June, mostly due to a limited supply of new cars, but there are also some other challenges ahead related to the general economy. Unfortunately, even the plug-in car segment was down. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by...
UK: How does Audi RS Q E-Tron Dakar Rally racer perform in A drag race?
For the first time, Audi Sport's motorsport division has joined the famous Dakar Rally with a shiny new contender: the RS Q E-Tron. Officially unveiled this month, the rally racer was born to conquer various challenging terrains – far from the recently unveiled R8 LMS GT3 Evo II for the tarmac.
Custom Bentley Continental GT will raise money for cancer research
Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible gets a special one-off that is going up for charity in 2023. The droptop's wild appearance pays tribute to an American sports reporter Craig Sager who is famous for wearing suits in vivid colours and patterns. The money will benefit SagerStrong Foundation for supporting blood cancer research.
UK offers some of the lowest fuel tax cuts in Europe amid price hikes
The UK fuel tax cuts designed to help motorists through a price crisis are among the least generous in Europe, the RAC has said. The motoring organisation says of the 13 European countries to reduce fuel duty, only Luxembourg has reduced tax on petrol by less than the 5p-per-litre cut announced by Rishi Sunak in March.
Vettel: New Aston Martin F1 rear wing not only reason for Hungary pace
The Silverstone-based team introduced an intriguing wing design in Budapest on Friday, having seemingly found a loophole in the wording of the regulations and been given the go-ahead by the FIA to pursue its novel interpretation. Vettel suggested the wing did not represent a “massive step in performance” and added...
Toyota Hilux AT44 is a six-wheeled monster truck made for the extremes
Arctic Trucks has gained notoriety for making hardcore rigs for equally extreme purposes. However, the Icelandic company faced challenges during its expedition in Antarctica in 2008. To get back to the challenge, Arctic Trucks made a rig out of a Toyota Hilux. It's an AT44 rig, which was named after...
Mustang vs Camaro drag race proves age-old rivalry is alive and well
Find a list of the all-time top automotive rivalries and you'll surely see the Ford Mustang and Chevy Camaro. These cars have defined an era and made the world a better place for car nuts. If not for these two, the '60s and the '70s in the US would have been less interesting.
Fresh coup for Red Bull F1 engine project as it signs Mercedes chief Prew
Red Bull’s new Formula 1 engine project has pulled off another major coup in signing highly-respected engineer Phil Prew from Mercedes, Motorsport.com can reveal. The Milton Keynes-based team has been ramping up its Powertrains division ahead of a planned partnership with Porsche for F1’s new rules era from 2026.
