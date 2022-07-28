ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Biden administration announces $400 million for rural internet access

By Syndicated Content
947jackfm.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
947jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
Local
California Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Texas Elections
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
Local
California Elections
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Arizona Elections
Montana State
Montana Elections
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Nevada, TX
State
Montana State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Montana Government
Local
Arizona Government
The Associated Press

Brittney Griner back in Russian court on cannabis charge

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner was back in court on Tuesday for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. If convicted, the WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist could face 10 years in prison. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free. The Lavrov-Blinken call marked the highest-level known contact between Washington and Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine more than five months ago, the direct outreach at odds with U.S. efforts to isolate the Kremlin.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy