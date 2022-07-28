Maricopa County leaders keep pushing back against election denialism in Arizona

www.kvcrnews.org
Related
North Carolina certifies the Green Party, which could allow it onto the Senate ballot
The North Carolina Board of Elections voted Monday to certify the Green Party as a political party in the state — a decision that could allow the party's U.S. Senate candidate to be on the November ballot in one of the nation's most competitive races. If a federal judge...
Election deniers are running to control voting. Here's how they've fared so far
Election officials and democracy experts are sounding the alarm, as Republicans who deny the 2020 election results have now moved closer to overseeing the voting process in five different states. Arizona could become No. 6 on Tuesday, when GOP voters there will decide in that state's primary whether they want...
Windy, hot conditions fuel the explosive growth of fires in California and Montana
YREKA, Calif. — Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially as firefighters protected remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest as...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/29/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 3,236 new reported cases. Since July 21, hospitalizations decreased by 13%, with 216 and 20 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 20 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,279 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fireproofing your home isn't very expensive — but few states require it
Increasingly destructive wildfires have consumed tens of thousands of homes over the past decade, but few states have codes that require houses be built with fire-resistant materials. Now, a new study shows that enhancing a new home's wildfire resistance adds minimal cost to an overall construction project. Looking at home...
Dozens of clinics have stopped offering abortions in the states with some form of ban
In the month since the U.S. Supreme Court voted to revoke abortions as a constitutional right in its reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, 43 clinics across 11 states have stopped offering abortion care. Those numbers are according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports...
More rain hits Kentucky while the death toll from flooding grows
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37...
At least 25 people have died in Kentucky's devastating floods, governor says
Heavy rains that drenched Appalachia earlier this week brought what Gov. Andy Beshear called one of the most devastating flooding events in Kentucky's history. The flooding has claimed the lives of at least 25 people, including four children, but the governor said he expects the death toll to rise as search and rescue efforts continue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kentucky governor warns residents to brace for more potential flooding
As parts of Kentucky continue to assess the damage from the past week's floods, Gov. Andy Beshear is warning residents of more rain and potential flooding to come Sunday night into Monday morning. "Next couple days are going to be hard," Beshear said in a statement posted to YouTube. "We've...
Alex Jones' media company files for bankruptcy during defamation damages trial
AUSTIN, Texas — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' media company Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy on Friday, but his attorney said it should not disrupt the defamation damages trial underway in Texas that seeks to force Jones to pay $150 million or more to the family of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School attack.
At least 8 people are dead in Kentucky after torrential rains flood Appalachia
JACKSON, Ky. — Torrential rains unleashed devastating floods in Appalachia on Thursday, as fast-rising water killed at least three people in Kentucky and sent people scurrying to rooftops to be rescued. Water gushed from hillsides and flooded out of streambeds, inundating homes, businesses and roads throughout eastern Kentucky. Parts...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 1