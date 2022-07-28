ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CDC: Mecklenburg County is back in the 'high' community level for COVID-19

WCNC
 4 days ago
www.wcnc.com

wccbcharlotte.com

Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
WCNC

NC governor's school supply drive underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper's school supply drive for North Carolina teachers is officially underway until the end of August. School supplies can be dropped off at State Employees' Credit Union branches across North Carolina. Some of the most-needed items this year include pencils, pens, crayons and USB flash drives.
EDUCATION
WCNC

'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered

CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section. The amphitheater will be hosting both...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 dead in crash on I-77 in Huntersville

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash caused major delays on Interstate 77 in northern Mecklenburg County. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Gilead Road (Exit 23) in Huntersville, Medic said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes of I-77 were shut...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WCNC

Here's how to register for CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration is open for the annual Runway 5K at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Participants get the chance to run on two miles of runway on the airfield and will see an aircraft landing and taking off. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
CORNELIUS, NC
WFAE

Charlotte agency needs more landlords for people with rental subsidies

A Charlotte agency that helps homeless and low-income people find places to livehomes says it's running short on landlords willing to take in the people they work with. Housing Collaborative — formerly known as Socialserve — has 169 households waiting for a place to move into. The majority had rental subsidies, said president and CEO Tara Peele, and all came referred by local homeless and subsidy providers, such as Inlivian, Roof Above and The Salvation Army.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 31st

Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. *Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Duke Energy: Power being restored for thousands in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after storms hit the Charlotte area overnight Saturday. According to the Duke Energy outage map, roughly 3,000 customers were reported to be without power in Charlotte's Providence and Quail Hollow neighborhoods just after 6 a.m. Sunday. Duke Energy...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC Charlotte partners with IKEA for teacher appreciation event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers from across the area are invited to join WCNC Charlotte and IKEA for a teacher appreciation event. Join us on Friday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IKEA, 8300 Ikea Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262, as we honor our teachers, the most valuable asset to our community. The whole purpose was to show teachers how appreciated they are.
CHARLOTTE, NC

