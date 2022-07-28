CDC: Mecklenburg County is back in the 'high' community level for COVID-19

www.wcnc.com
How to Spend a Fun Day at the US National Whitewater Center in CharlotteThe Planking TravelerCharlotte, NC
5 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in South Carolina that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensHartsville, SC
Lottery ticket worth $1 million just sold at a North Carolina storeKristen Walters
KFC New Menu Item for 2022Cadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com
Governor Cooper Kicks Off Statewide School Supply Drive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Monday, Governor Cooper announced the beginning of the Governor’s School Supply and encouraged people to donate school supplies for public school students and teachers across the state. On average, officials say teachers in North Carolina spend over $500 of their own money on classroom...
North Carolina county among nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat, according to federal map
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina’s Scotland County is one of the nation’s most vulnerable areas for heat over the next few decades when it comes to housing and transportation, according to a recently released map from federal agencies. The county ranked ninth on the list. The housing and transportation vulnerability list is mostly […]
corneliustoday.com
County moves to highest COVID alert, while NC, Cornelius plan to rescind state of emergency
Aug. 1. Mecklenburg County has moved to the highest CDC COVID-19 Community Level: High/Orange. The change from medium to high reflects the ongoing increase in positive cases, which brings an increased burden on medical resources. Emergency department visits here are up 5 percent from the previous 2-week period; reported cases...
WCNC
NC governor's school supply drive underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper's school supply drive for North Carolina teachers is officially underway until the end of August. School supplies can be dropped off at State Employees' Credit Union branches across North Carolina. Some of the most-needed items this year include pencils, pens, crayons and USB flash drives.
'Unfair and unjust' | NC changed its Medicaid program and some small businesses haven't recovered
CONCORD, N.C. — The headline of Corey Peña's July 9 email to WCNC Charlotte screamed of desperation. The content of the email confirmed his heartbreaking situation. "It’s Corey Peña from Royal Orthotics. Because of nonpayment for our services from managed Medicaid (we) are going out of business. We have borrowed money to keep things going but we are at our end. We will have to sell our home to clear our debt. Know any good bankruptcy attorneys?"
New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section. The amphitheater will be hosting both...
1 dead in crash on I-77 in Huntersville
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A deadly crash caused major delays on Interstate 77 in northern Mecklenburg County. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Gilead Road (Exit 23) in Huntersville, Medic said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes of I-77 were shut...
New North Carolina laws: Will your court record be expunged? Are you in a bar?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We are a month into a new fiscal year, but because the General Assembly remained in session beyond its beginning on July 1, some laws or changes in laws in North Carolina took effect at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1. If you think they deal with Medicaid expansion or medical marijuana or […]
CMS focuses on recruiting operation workers ahead of upcoming school year
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has less than a month to fill hundreds of positions before the school year starts. At a job fair on Wednesday, the district is focusing on recruiting operational staff like school nutrition, bus drivers, and custodians. If teachers are the heart of a...
Here's how to register for CLT’s 15th Annual Runway 5K
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Registration is open for the annual Runway 5K at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Participants get the chance to run on two miles of runway on the airfield and will see an aircraft landing and taking off. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
Vitamin infusions and IV hydration coming to Cornelius
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Purifi IV is serving up wellness concoctions in Cornelius, through an IV. Dr. Princess Thomas, Purifi IV's Medical Director, said she was interested in IV wellness during COVID-19, especially when she saw people needing additional help with immunity prior to surgery. She said, "The differences in...
Charlotte agency needs more landlords for people with rental subsidies
A Charlotte agency that helps homeless and low-income people find places to livehomes says it's running short on landlords willing to take in the people they work with. Housing Collaborative — formerly known as Socialserve — has 169 households waiting for a place to move into. The majority had rental subsidies, said president and CEO Tara Peele, and all came referred by local homeless and subsidy providers, such as Inlivian, Roof Above and The Salvation Army.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Active Inmates July 31st
Check out some active inmates being held in Mecklenburg County. *Officials at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say they are having issues displaying recent arrest data. This has been ongoing since July 17th. There is no time frame for when it will be restored. Check back for updates.
Several local North Carolina winners in Mega Millions
Two of the 26 people who won a million-dollar prize bought their tickets in North Carolina. You had to have matched all five white numbers to win that prize.
Tegu lizards -- a large, invasive species -- are now illegal to buy or sell in North Carolina
It is now illegal to buy, sell or release an Argentine Black and White Tegu lizard in North Carolina.
Duke Energy: Power being restored for thousands in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly 6,000 Duke Energy customers were without power after storms hit the Charlotte area overnight Saturday. According to the Duke Energy outage map, roughly 3,000 customers were reported to be without power in Charlotte's Providence and Quail Hollow neighborhoods just after 6 a.m. Sunday. Duke Energy...
WCNC
WCNC Charlotte partners with IKEA for teacher appreciation event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Teachers from across the area are invited to join WCNC Charlotte and IKEA for a teacher appreciation event. Join us on Friday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at IKEA, 8300 Ikea Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262, as we honor our teachers, the most valuable asset to our community. The whole purpose was to show teachers how appreciated they are.
61 counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID map of NC. Did yours?
North Carolina has more than 15 times as many counties facing the highest level of COVID-19 in their communities now than it did a month ago.
North Carolina Chick-fil-A receives backlash after advertising volunteer for food opportunity
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina Chick-fil-A received backlash on Tuesday for advertising a volunteer opportunity where drive-through workers would be paid with food instead of money. The store in Hendersonville said in a Facebook post that was later deleted that workers would be paid with five entrees...
