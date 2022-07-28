Crypto mining still profitable in the long-term, expert says

cointelegraph.com
Croatian retail giant sees rise in crypto payments despite the bear market
Payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have been on the rise at Croatia’s largest supermarket chain Konzum this year despite the ongoing bear market. After debuting crypto payments in 2021, Konzum has seen an increase in purchases made with crypto payments, the firm’s director of business applications Ines Barbir told Cointelegraph.
Crypto pumps after Fed rate hike, Zuckerberg pins hopes on Metaverse making hundreds of billions and Tesla posts $64M BTC gain: Hodler’s Digest, July 24-30
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Despite the U.S....
Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, BNB, UNI, FIL, THETA
Bitcoin (BTC) has made a strong comeback in the month of July and is on track for its best monthly gains since October 2021. The sharp recovery in Bitcoin and several altcoins pushed the Crypto Fear and Greed Index to 42/100 on July 30, its highest level since April 6.
Ethereum futures backwardation hints at 30% 'airdrop rally' ahead of the Merge
Ether (ETH) bulls like a positive spread between its spot and ETH futures prices because the so-called contango reflects optimism about a higher rate in the future. But as of Aug. 1, the Ethereum futures curve slid in the opposite direction. Ethereum quarterly futures in backwardation. On the daily chart,...
Price analysis 8/1: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, AVAX
After strong monthly gains in July, Bitcoin (BTC) and the altcoins have started the new month on a tentative note. Even the United States equities markets have started August on a soft note. Is the bottom in?. BofA Securities head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy Savita Subramanian said in...
If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
This DeFi-powered crypto ATM is set to change the way we buy and sell digital assets
A crypto company has released a high-powered, uptempo video to show off its new, cutting-edge ATM for digital assets. After one year of development, Velorex is now presenting its DeFi-focused machine to the masses — and it could be coming to a shop near you later this year. The...
Best monthly gains since October 2021 — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week and a new month on a cautiously positive footing after protecting crucial levels. After an intense July in which macro factors provided significant volatility, BTC price action managed to provide both a weekly and monthly candle favoring the bulls. The road to some form...
How one crypto insurer came to the rescue when UST depegged
The collapse of LUNA and UST marked a new low point for the crypto industry during the current bear market — but it wasn't all bad news. In fact, 155 investors managed to survive the collapse unscathed after having the foresight to take out an insurance policy that protected them.
How blockchain technology can revolutionize international trade
Since time immemorial, technological innovations have shaped the structure of commerce and trade. The discovery of electricity encouraged mass production and the advent of steam engines ushered in an era of mechanized production. From information to communication, technology has been used everywhere to make life easier. For this reason, blockchain...
Country-specific crypto markets a bad idea, CZ says after gov’t talks
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has highlighted the shortcomings of segregated cryptocurrency markets after recent talks with governments from different countries. The global cryptocurrency exchange’s CEO has become increasingly involved in policy discussions with various governments as Binance continues its global expansion. Binance most recently obtained a license to operate in Spain, Italy and Dubai to add to a global list of countries it now operates in.
FCA cracks down on the ads of high-risk assets, but not crypto
The British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) demands clearer and more prominent risk warnings from the companies marketing high-risk investments. Certain investment incentives, such as refer a friend bonus, will be banned altogether. In a note published on Aug. 1, the FCA has finalized stronger rules to “help tackle misleading adverts...
Stock markets will remain volatile for the next few months despite their July rebound, according to UBS
"There remains far too much uncertainty and markets may stay choppy in the coming months," UBS's chief investment officer Mark Haefele said.
Bitcoin price eyes $24K July close as sentiment exits 'fear' zone
Bitcoin (BTC) dropped volatility on the last weekend of July as the monthly close drew near. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD retaining $24,000 as resistance into July 30. The pair had benefitted from macro tailwinds across risk assets in the second half of the week, these...
Dubai regulation check: Which companies got approvals recently?
Dubai has positioned itself as one of the most crypto-friendly cities, having established a new regulator to cement the United Arab Emirates’ position in the crypto space. Following the move, crypto exchanges began to flock to the region, securing the newly formed regulator's approval to operate within the region.
Bitcoin network activity decline suggests longer bear market: Glassnode
With several on-chain metrics for Bitcoin (BTC) still in a bearish range, a continuation of the recent price recovery will require increased demand and fees spent over the network, says Glassnode. The assessment of mediocre market growth over the past week came from blockchain analysis firm Glassnode in its latest...
Tether supply starts to increase after three-month decline
The world’s largest stablecoin, Tether (USDT) has expanded its circulating supply following almost three months of reductions, in what could be a sign the crypto markets are slowly recovering. The first mint in almost three months occurred on July 29, and there have been three more, with the latest...
GameFi and Metaverse least affected by Terra debacle: Report
Blockchain gaming and the Metaverse have managed to “sidestep” the “Lehman brothers-like” collapse of Terra in May — though decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) haven’t been so lucky, a report says. In a Friday report from decentralized application (DApp) data aggregator DappRadar,...
Honduras attracts crypto investor tourists with Bitcoin Valley
A small tourist town in Honduras has begun accepting Bitcoin (BTC) payments as part of the Bitcoin Valley initiative designed to increase tourism revenue across 60 local businesses. Some locals of Santa Lucia, like shopping mall owner Cesar Andino, expect the initiative to open up more opportunities for shops in...
ETH may consolidate as Merge excitement wears off, says expert
After a surge in Ether (ETH) prices last week, the cryptocurrency may now be treading in a consolidation phase, says asset management firm IDEG’s chief investment officer. In a report shared with Cointelegraph on Monday, the author of the report, Markus Thielen, said he while he has been bullish on ETH prices six weeks ago, he has now turned “cautious.”
