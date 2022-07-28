ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

Crypto mining still profitable in the long-term, expert says

By Ezra Reguerra
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Croatian retail giant sees rise in crypto payments despite the bear market

Payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have been on the rise at Croatia’s largest supermarket chain Konzum this year despite the ongoing bear market. After debuting crypto payments in 2021, ​​Konzum has seen an increase in purchases made with crypto payments, the firm’s director of business applications Ines Barbir told Cointelegraph.
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Crypto pumps after Fed rate hike, Zuckerberg pins hopes on Metaverse making hundreds of billions and Tesla posts $64M BTC gain: Hodler’s Digest, July 24-30

Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Despite the U.S....
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, BNB, UNI, FIL, THETA

Bitcoin (BTC) has made a strong comeback in the month of July and is on track for its best monthly gains since October 2021. The sharp recovery in Bitcoin and several altcoins pushed the Crypto Fear and Greed Index to 42/100 on July 30, its highest level since April 6.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Web3 Investment#Btc#Accor
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 8/1: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, MATIC, AVAX

After strong monthly gains in July, Bitcoin (BTC) and the altcoins have started the new month on a tentative note. Even the United States equities markets have started August on a soft note. Is the bottom in?. BofA Securities head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy Savita Subramanian said in...
MARKETS
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite two recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 197%, 391% and 157% respectively.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Best monthly gains since October 2021 — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week and a new month on a cautiously positive footing after protecting crucial levels. After an intense July in which macro factors provided significant volatility, BTC price action managed to provide both a weekly and monthly candle favoring the bulls. The road to some form...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
CoinTelegraph

How one crypto insurer came to the rescue when UST depegged

The collapse of LUNA and UST marked a new low point for the crypto industry during the current bear market — but it wasn't all bad news. In fact, 155 investors managed to survive the collapse unscathed after having the foresight to take out an insurance policy that protected them.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

How blockchain technology can revolutionize international trade

Since time immemorial, technological innovations have shaped the structure of commerce and trade. The discovery of electricity encouraged mass production and the advent of steam engines ushered in an era of mechanized production. From information to communication, technology has been used everywhere to make life easier. For this reason, blockchain...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Country-specific crypto markets a bad idea, CZ says after gov’t talks

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has highlighted the shortcomings of segregated cryptocurrency markets after recent talks with governments from different countries. The global cryptocurrency exchange’s CEO has become increasingly involved in policy discussions with various governments as Binance continues its global expansion. Binance most recently obtained a license to operate in Spain, Italy and Dubai to add to a global list of countries it now operates in.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

FCA cracks down on the ads of high-risk assets, but not crypto

The British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) demands clearer and more prominent risk warnings from the companies marketing high-risk investments. Certain investment incentives, such as refer a friend bonus, will be banned altogether. In a note published on Aug. 1, the FCA has finalized stronger rules to “help tackle misleading adverts...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price eyes $24K July close as sentiment exits 'fear' zone

Bitcoin (BTC) dropped volatility on the last weekend of July as the monthly close drew near. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD retaining $24,000 as resistance into July 30. The pair had benefitted from macro tailwinds across risk assets in the second half of the week, these...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Dubai regulation check: Which companies got approvals recently?

Dubai has positioned itself as one of the most crypto-friendly cities, having established a new regulator to cement the United Arab Emirates’ position in the crypto space. Following the move, crypto exchanges began to flock to the region, securing the newly formed regulator's approval to operate within the region.
MIDDLE EAST
CoinTelegraph

Tether supply starts to increase after three-month decline

The world’s largest stablecoin, Tether (USDT) has expanded its circulating supply following almost three months of reductions, in what could be a sign the crypto markets are slowly recovering. The first mint in almost three months occurred on July 29, and there have been three more, with the latest...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

GameFi and Metaverse least affected by Terra debacle: Report

Blockchain gaming and the Metaverse have managed to “sidestep” the “Lehman brothers-like” collapse of Terra in May — though decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) haven’t been so lucky, a report says. In a Friday report from decentralized application (DApp) data aggregator DappRadar,...
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Honduras attracts crypto investor tourists with Bitcoin Valley

A small tourist town in Honduras has begun accepting Bitcoin (BTC) payments as part of the Bitcoin Valley initiative designed to increase tourism revenue across 60 local businesses. Some locals of Santa Lucia, like shopping mall owner Cesar Andino, expect the initiative to open up more opportunities for shops in...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

ETH may consolidate as Merge excitement wears off, says expert

After a surge in Ether (ETH) prices last week, the cryptocurrency may now be treading in a consolidation phase, says asset management firm IDEG’s chief investment officer. In a report shared with Cointelegraph on Monday, the author of the report, Markus Thielen, said he while he has been bullish on ETH prices six weeks ago, he has now turned “cautious.”
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy