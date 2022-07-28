Law Commission for England and Wales proposes reforms for digital assets

cointelegraph.com
Croatian retail giant sees rise in crypto payments despite the bear market
Payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have been on the rise at Croatia’s largest supermarket chain Konzum this year despite the ongoing bear market. After debuting crypto payments in 2021, Konzum has seen an increase in purchases made with crypto payments, the firm’s director of business applications Ines Barbir told Cointelegraph.
Cleaning up crypto: How much enforcement is too much?
Many blockchain companies now believe that regulation is inevitable, but there’s a growing debate over where to draw the line between protecting users and strangling the lifeblood out of the industry — or forcing it outside the United States. “Whether we like it or not, regulation is coming,”...
This DeFi-powered crypto ATM is set to change the way we buy and sell digital assets
A crypto company has released a high-powered, uptempo video to show off its new, cutting-edge ATM for digital assets. After one year of development, Velorex is now presenting its DeFi-focused machine to the masses — and it could be coming to a shop near you later this year. The...
Dubai regulation check: Which companies got approvals recently?
Dubai has positioned itself as one of the most crypto-friendly cities, having established a new regulator to cement the United Arab Emirates’ position in the crypto space. Following the move, crypto exchanges began to flock to the region, securing the newly formed regulator's approval to operate within the region.
Country-specific crypto markets a bad idea, CZ says after gov’t talks
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has highlighted the shortcomings of segregated cryptocurrency markets after recent talks with governments from different countries. The global cryptocurrency exchange’s CEO has become increasingly involved in policy discussions with various governments as Binance continues its global expansion. Binance most recently obtained a license to operate in Spain, Italy and Dubai to add to a global list of countries it now operates in.
FCA cracks down on the ads of high-risk assets, but not crypto
The British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) demands clearer and more prominent risk warnings from the companies marketing high-risk investments. Certain investment incentives, such as refer a friend bonus, will be banned altogether. In a note published on Aug. 1, the FCA has finalized stronger rules to “help tackle misleading adverts...
Israel puts the brakes on cash to spur digital payments
Authorities in Israel on Monday has in put in place further restrictions on cash payments as a means to combat illegal activity and spur digital payments in the country. Since January 2019, Israeli businesses and consumers have been subject to limits on cash payments under the Law for the Reduction in the Use of Cash. It’s aimed at shifting the country’s citizens and businesses toward digital payments, allowing authorities to more easily track tax evasion, black market activity and money laundering.
European Central Bank bets on CBDCs over BTC for cross-border payments
A recent study conducted by the European Central Bank (ECB) on identifying the ultimate cross-border payment medium crowned central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) as the winner against competitors, including banking, Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins, among others. ECB’s interest in identifying the best cross-border payment solution stems from the fact that...
Coinbase, Binance and Kraken under scrutiny: Law Decoded, July 25-August 1
Despite some good signs of the crypto prices recovery, last week could hardly be called bright for the market, as the major news came from the enforcers and not the regulators. According to a report from the New York Times, the United States Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has been investigating crypto exchange Kraken for allegedly allowing users based in Iran and other countries to buy and sell crypto in a potential violation of U.S. sanctions.
SEC charges 11 individuals over $300M crypto ‘pyramid scheme’
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged 11 individuals for their alleged role in the creation of a “fraudulent crypto pyramid scheme” platform Forsage. The charges were laid in a United States District Court in Illinois on Monday, with the SEC alleging that the founders and promoters of the platform used the “fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme” to raise more than $300 million from “millions of retail investors worldwide.”
GameFi and Metaverse least affected by Terra debacle: Report
Blockchain gaming and the Metaverse have managed to “sidestep” the “Lehman brothers-like” collapse of Terra in May — though decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) haven’t been so lucky, a report says. In a Friday report from decentralized application (DApp) data aggregator DappRadar,...
Aave DAO approving overcollateralized stablecoin splits crypto community
Aave DAO, the governance body behind decentralized finance (DeFi) giant Aave, has voted practically unanimously to create an overcollateralized stablecoin called GHO. Aave Companies introduced the proposal on Thursday, and it received an overwhelming 99.9% community vote in support over three days. The vote ended on Sunday at 10:00 am UTC with 501,000 AAVE tokens pledged in favor of creating the crypto-collateral-backed stablecoin.
First Binance soulbound token BAB targets KYC user credentials
Binance cryptocurrency exchange is moving towards decentralized identity tools by launching its first-ever token designed to certify verified user status on the platform. Binance on Monday announced the launch of the Binance Account Bound (BAB) token, aiming to address identity issues in the decentralized society (DeSoc). In contrast to traditional...
New York AG calls for whistleblowers 'deceived or affected' by the crypto market crash
New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened the doors for investors who may have witnessed misconduct at a crypto firm amid the extreme market volatility to file a complaint as a whistleblower. In a Monday notice, James called on New York-based crypto users who have been locked out of...
