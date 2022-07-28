In Pictures: Shakira and her children spotted vacationing in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico amidst custody battle against FC Barcelona’s Gerard Pique

firstsportz.com
Shakira looked at ease as she walked into a vehicle in Cabo, Mexico on July 22, just one week before news of her tax evasion case emerged. The 45-year-old Columbian pop star was all smiles as she rocked raw-hem jean shorts, a baggy tee, a white fanny pack, and black shades alongside her boys, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5. She shares her kids with her estranged partner Gerard Piqué, 35, who Shakira moved to Barcelona with between 2012 and 2014, as he plays soccer and lives there. That time frame is when Spain believes the “She Wolf” singer defrauded the government of 14.5 million euros, or about $15 million.
Shakira and Gerard Pique are having an ‘emergency meeting’ over the custody of their children
Shakira and Gerard Pique’s separation is in full force. While relationships come and go, unfortunately, their children are in the middle of the split. According to the show ‘Chisme No Like’ Shakira left Spain with their kids Sasha and Milan despite Pique’s opposition. She is reportedly in...
Watch: Gerard Pique seen listening to Shakira weeks after break-up
Gerard Pique has never been one to do things discreetly and unfortunately for him and former partner Shakira, their break-up wasn’t one of them either. The Colombian icon met Pique during the filming of a music video at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where their romance began. However after 12 years and 2 children, the pair announced their separation at the beginning of last month.
Shakira Tax Fraud Case Just Took a Big Turn
Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
Spanish prosecutors want to send Shakira to prison for 8 years for tax fraud, report says, after she refuses plea deal
Shakira is accused of failing to pay taxes to Spain for spending so much time there. But the Colombian singer says she doesn't live there.
Spain: Prosecutors to seek 8-year prison term for Shakira
MADRID — (AP) — Prosecutors in Spain said Friday they would ask a court to sentence Colombian pop star Shakira to eight years and two months in prison, if she is convicted in her expected trial for alleged tax fraud. Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak...
