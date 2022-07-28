Sunbury Road Project Update Announced

www.whlm.com
bloomsburgpa.org
Construction to begin on Tri Lot on 8/1/2022
Over a year in the making, funding has aligned for the Town of Bloomsburg to start construction on the Tri-lot parking area which will begin on August 1, 2022. A huge thanks to Town Council for voting towards this infrastructure upgrade, Town staff who worked on aligning four grant streams to make this project possible and the assistance from LIVIC Civil who provided free grant sketches/ probable costs for grant applications.
skooknews.com
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY ROAD WORK: PennDOT Announces Projects for Next Week
PennDOT has announced road work that will take place across Schuylkill County next week. ------------------------------- Wayne and North Manheim Townships. Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving though the work zone. Start date: 8/1/22. Est completion date: 8/5/22. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 07:00 AM To...
Luzerne County formulating plan for formal American Rescue applications
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If all goes as planned, entities interested in Luzerne County’s American Rescue Plan funding will be invited to start submitting formal application requests shortly after the Aug. 9 county council meeting. Council plans to vote that evening on a formal...
abc27.com
Pipe replacement project to cause detour in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT and the Manheim Township Police Department are advising motorists in Lancaster County that a maintenance crew is scheduled to replace a pipe next week on Valley Road, also known as Route 1014 In Lancaster County. The pipe that is being replaced is located between...
luxury-houses.net
Offering Peaceful and Majestic Views, This Marvelous English Country Manor in Lewisburg Lists for $4,750,000
The Manor in Lewisburg features the highest quality materials, the most stunning craftsmanship, and exceptional architectural design, now available for sale. This home located at 225 Highfields Ln, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; offering 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Anne M Lusk – Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 717.271.9339) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Manor in Lewisburg.
Attorney for Vision Home Builders speaks out
SOUTH CENTRE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has an update on a three-month-long, I-Team investigation into a now-closed Columbia County Home Building Company. For the first time since ‘Vision Home Builders abruptly closed its doors in late April, Eyewitness News heard from the company, the attorney representing the company, and its owner spoke […]
gridphilly.com
Abandoned mines spewing toxic water is the unwanted legacy of coal
Acloudy pool of water marks the spot where, every minute, about 1,200 gallons of toxic mine drainage, contaminated with sulfuric acid and iron, flows out of the ground in the hills above New Philadelphia, in Schuylkill County. Below lies a flooded mine void, the space where miners extracted tons of anthracite coal from the ground to be shipped to (old) Philadelphia using canals along the Schuylkill River or railroads paralleling its course.
Williamsport Memorial Pool not opening after all
Williamsport, Pa.— After announcing that the pool would open tomorrow, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter has issued a statement saying the Max M. Brown Memorial Pool will not be open. The pool was set to open tomorrow at 11 a.m., but due to bacteria levels being too high, the pool will not open as planned. It is not known at this time when the pool will finally open. Slaughter did say...
wkok.com
Danville Man May Have Drowned in Susquehanna River, State Police
MUNCY – State troopers in Lycoming County say a man from Montour County may have drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday evening. Troopers at Montoursville tell us, they aren’t identifying the 39-year-old Danville man until his family has been notified. They say the incident happened in Muncy Creek...
Times News
Police release fatal crash details
A New Jersey man was killed on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Carbon County after a tractor-trailer crashed through the median and into the vehicle he was driving. The driver, identified by state police as Harry Jackson III, 33, of Brigantine, was traveling along the northbound lanes with his fiancee when the crash occurred.
whlm.com
Berwick Hospital, Clinic Operator Discusses Recent Bankruptcy Filing
The owner of Berwick Hospital and Berwick Clinic Company has spoken publicly about the latter’s recent bankruptcy filing. Documents show Priyam Sharma and members of her immediate family are owed nearly half the debts involved; Sharma says the two firms did not have enough patients, and competed with Geisinger. The clinics were closed on July 22nd; Sharma says the best alternative is the planned conversation of Berwick Hospital to a psychiatric facility, although she would sell the hospital, if an offer was made.
Fraudulent cards used to purchase gas in Dauphin County
Police are investigating a series of access device frauds in which at least one suspect used fraudulent debit/credit cards to purchase more than $1,000 of diesel fuel.
Central Pa. man drowns Saturday night in Susquehanna River: police
MUNCY – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned Saturday evening in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Muncy in Lycoming County. Witnesses told state police the man was floating in the water on his back south of Muncy about 8:30 p.m. when he got caught in the current and struggled to swim. He was observed going under the water, they said.
WATCH: Man hit by firetruck during a parade
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was hit by a firetruck during a parade in Mount Carmel and it was caught on a livestream video. In a video provided to Eyewitness News by the Northumberland County’s Fire & Rescue Departments Firewire, a man was seen being hit by a firetruck Saturday around 5:00 p.m. […]
Man hit by fire truck during parade in Northumberland Co. Saturday
Mount Carmel (Northumberland County) — Video livestreamed on Facebook by the Northumberland County Fire and Rescue Departments of Mount Carmel's Block Party Fire Truck Parade Saturday afternoon, shows a man getting hit by one of those fire trucks. The video shows the unidentified man in wearing a blue t-shirt...
Wind turbine catches fire in Bear Creek
BEAR CREEK, Pa. — Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire on a wind turbine in Luzerne County Saturday morning. Crews arrived at the Bear Creek Wind Farm around 9:30 a.m. There was a lot of black smoke but no flames showing. Crews were able to put...
Crash involving PennDOT paint truck closes road in Mifflin County
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)–A crash that involved a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) truck on Wednesday had a road closed for hours. According to officials, a PennDOT line painting truck was hit by another truck on Route 322 in the Lewistown Narrows, causing it to overturn and spill painting material on the roadway. The eastbound […]
Norfolk Southern increases conductor trainee pay to $25 per hour in addition to $5K starting bonuses
Norfolk Southern is still hiring conductors and this time they’re upping the ante even more. Earlier this year, the transportation company announced that new conductor trainees in priority locations would have the opportunity to earn up to $5,000 in starting bonuses. And one of those priority locations happens to be Harrisburg.
Did missing Harrisburg man end up in the Susquehanna River?
Harrisburg resident Donald Harris has not been seen or heard from in weeks, and his family now fears his body could be in the Susquehanna River. Harris, 58, was last seen July 16 at the Family Dollar store he frequented on North 3rd Street in uptown Harrisburg. His family told PennLive he has never went missing before. They said there is no one he’d be visiting in the city, or anywhere else.
Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
