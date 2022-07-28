Sunbury Road Project Update Announced

The owner of Berwick Hospital and Berwick Clinic Company has spoken publicly about the latter’s recent bankruptcy filing. Documents show Priyam Sharma and members of her immediate family are owed nearly half the debts involved; Sharma says the two firms did not have enough patients, and competed with Geisinger. The clinics were closed on July 22nd; Sharma says the best alternative is the planned conversation of Berwick Hospital to a psychiatric facility, although she would sell the hospital, if an offer was made.

BERWICK, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO