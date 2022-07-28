Tower Health Hospitals Recognized by U.S. News & World Report

Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and High-Tide-Low-Tide Vacation Rentals have partnered to recognize a group of seven promising young adults through the Providing Resources & Opportunities to Future Standouts (PROFS) program. PROFS is a one-of-a-kind support program for students who are current or former members of the foster care system. Recognized for their outstanding collegiate performance, this group has been awarded with an incentive getaway to Deerfield Beach, Florida. The group will delight in Deerfield Beach’s sparkling coastline and with the support of a variety of local vendors, they will enjoy dining and adventures unique to Deerfield Beach.

KUTZTOWN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO