Tower Health Hospitals Recognized by U.S. News & World Report

PA Touts Success of Children’s Health Insurance Program
The Children’s Health Insurance Program, covering low-income kids across the country, turns 25 in August, but Pennsylvania has had its own “CHIP” even longer – and it was used as a model for the federal program. CHIP was launched in Pennsylvania five years earlier than the...
Reading Hospital Employees Donate More Than $40,000 to Reading Hospital Foundation
Reading Hospital Foundation announced Friday it has received $42,552.75 from Reading Hospital employees during the annual “It Starts With Us” Employee Giving Campaign. The Campaign is a fundraising effort that encourages Reading Hospital team members to support programs and services that directly impact patients and colleagues. Many of these initiatives were inspired and developed by Hospital staff. The campaign was held from June 20 through July 8 and received donations from 156 generous employees.
Department of Health Highlights Importance of HIV, Viral Hepatitis Testing
Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson Thursday joined representatives from Hamilton Health Center to discuss the importance of preventing and treating viral hepatitis and HIV on World Hepatitis Day. “It is important for us to highlight that HIV and viral hepatitis diseases are preventable,” Dr....
Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania 7-28-22
On Veterans Affairs Showcase, Berks County VA Outreach Coordinator Steve Mannino talks with Robin Gilmore from the local non-profit Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania organization to learn about what services the VCOP provides to veterans in our community. From the program: Veterans Affairs Showcase.
Hopewell Furnace Commemorates Park Establishment
Reading Hospital Surpasses Fundraising Goal for ‘No Shave November’. Hopewell Furnace invites you to join in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site. Programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, August 6th starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing to 4:00 p.m.
Kutztown University, Local Vacation Rental Host Award Group of Young Adults
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and High-Tide-Low-Tide Vacation Rentals have partnered to recognize a group of seven promising young adults through the Providing Resources & Opportunities to Future Standouts (PROFS) program. PROFS is a one-of-a-kind support program for students who are current or former members of the foster care system. Recognized for their outstanding collegiate performance, this group has been awarded with an incentive getaway to Deerfield Beach, Florida. The group will delight in Deerfield Beach’s sparkling coastline and with the support of a variety of local vendors, they will enjoy dining and adventures unique to Deerfield Beach.
Berks County: Upcoming Work on State Roads
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. County: Berks. Municipality: Greenwich Township. Road name: Interstate 78. Between:...
KUR to air Good Government Show Monday Mornings
Kutztown University Radio (KUR) will debut the “Good Government Show” at 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 1. The show will air every Monday at 6 a.m., giving morning drive-time listeners the opportunity to hear a well-produced, non-partisan podcast program focusing on government and services. The “Good Government Show” discusses government services ranging from libraries and housing, right down to rides to the supermarket.
Twice Is Nice for Tim Buckwalter at Action Track USA
2nd Win of the Night is a Three-Wide Thriller in 600 Sprints. Kutztown, PA — Twice was very nice for Tim Buckwalter on Wednesday, July 27 at Championship Energy Action Track USA on the Kutztown Fairgrounds. The Douglassville, PA wheel-twister doubled his pleasure by winning the 30 lap SpeedSTR...
