Liverpool star edging closer to move to Italy for a fee of around £19m

Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday
Manchester United have clarified their position on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday midway through the Rayo Vallecano friendly match. Manchester United have reportedly clarified their stance on star forward Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday while United's pre-season friendly against La Liga side Rayo Vallecano were underway.
Football transfer rumours: Dubravka in, Maddison out at Leicester?
The future whereabouts of James Maddison remains a source of intrigue, with the Leicester midfielder reported to be open to a move to Newcastle United. Having had a £40m bid for the midfielder rejected, the St James’ Park outfit have increased their offer to what would constitute a club record £50m but Leicester are holding out for £60m. They may, however, be tempted to take Martin Dubravka as a makeweight in any deal.
Chelsea considering a swap deal involving Bundesliga star
Chelsea are reportedly considering a swap deal with RB Leipzig involving young defender Josko Gvardiol. Gvardiol is a young Croatian defender, who has become a regular in the Leipzig side despite his age. The 20-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer, and they’re now exploring the possibility of a swap deal.
