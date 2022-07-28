Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Manchester City | Community Shield | What Clues Did Klopp Give Us During RB Salzburg Defeat?

The future whereabouts of James Maddison remains a source of intrigue, with the Leicester midfielder reported to be open to a move to Newcastle United. Having had a £40m bid for the midfielder rejected, the St James’ Park outfit have increased their offer to what would constitute a club record £50m but Leicester are holding out for £60m. They may, however, be tempted to take Martin Dubravka as a makeweight in any deal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 39 MINUTES AGO