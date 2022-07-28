Manchester City Women's Star Ellen White Reflects On Euros Journey Following Semi-Final Win

Venus Williams returned to singles action for the first time in nearly a year on Monday, but she immediately fell at the Citi Open in Washington. Canadian qualifier Rebecca Marino rallied past Williams 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in first-round action. Marino, 31, is ranked 111th in the world, while Williams, 42, is currently unranked due to her long absence.

TENNIS ・ 4 HOURS AGO