Communications Professional Kristin Boyd Edwards Receives National Recognition

Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania 7-28-22
On Veterans Affairs Showcase, Berks County VA Outreach Coordinator Steve Mannino talks with Robin Gilmore from the local non-profit Veterans Coalition of Pennsylvania organization to learn about what services the VCOP provides to veterans in our community. From the program: Veterans Affairs Showcase.
Hopewell Furnace Commemorates Park Establishment
Reading Hospital Surpasses Fundraising Goal for ‘No Shave November’. Hopewell Furnace invites you to join in commemorating the 84th anniversary of the park’s establishment as a National Historic Site. Programs and demonstrations will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, August 6th starting at 10:00 a.m. and continuing to 4:00 p.m.
Spotlight: Pennsylvania Dutch Handyman
We wanted to thank all the folks in your community that have reached out to us over the last few months. Everyone has been so nice, and we really enjoyed working with you on your home projects. Being recently semi-retired, we were looking for a small business that was needed...
Kutztown University, Local Vacation Rental Host Award Group of Young Adults
Kutztown University of Pennsylvania and High-Tide-Low-Tide Vacation Rentals have partnered to recognize a group of seven promising young adults through the Providing Resources & Opportunities to Future Standouts (PROFS) program. PROFS is a one-of-a-kind support program for students who are current or former members of the foster care system. Recognized for their outstanding collegiate performance, this group has been awarded with an incentive getaway to Deerfield Beach, Florida. The group will delight in Deerfield Beach’s sparkling coastline and with the support of a variety of local vendors, they will enjoy dining and adventures unique to Deerfield Beach.
KUR to air Good Government Show Monday Mornings
Kutztown University Radio (KUR) will debut the “Good Government Show” at 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 1. The show will air every Monday at 6 a.m., giving morning drive-time listeners the opportunity to hear a well-produced, non-partisan podcast program focusing on government and services. The “Good Government Show” discusses government services ranging from libraries and housing, right down to rides to the supermarket.
Reading Hospital Employees Donate More Than $40,000 to Reading Hospital Foundation
Reading Hospital Foundation announced Friday it has received $42,552.75 from Reading Hospital employees during the annual “It Starts With Us” Employee Giving Campaign. The Campaign is a fundraising effort that encourages Reading Hospital team members to support programs and services that directly impact patients and colleagues. Many of these initiatives were inspired and developed by Hospital staff. The campaign was held from June 20 through July 8 and received donations from 156 generous employees.
Despite Harassment, Drag Queen Story Events Persevere
“I always try to tell people is that you can go to my page and see exactly what it is. We’re a literacy program. It gets people- of all ages- to go to the library.” says Ian Morrison, better known as drag performer Brittany Lynn, the founder of Philly’s Drag Queen Story Time. “People flock to libraries for this, it gives the library life.”
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United States
The deli was brought to the United States in the late 19th century by Jewish European immigrants. They usually specialized in bringing high-quality meats and other foreign prepared foods to the community.
The Best Casinos In Pennsylvania
There are several great Pennsylvania casinos if you are in the area and need something to keep you busy. Whether you are interested in an online casino resort with many table games or something that mirrors a Hollywood casino you saw in a show, Philadelphia
Check Out Which Local Hospitals Are Among Best in Region
Two Chester County hospitals have been included among the seventeen best hospitals in the Philadelphia region by U.S. News & World Report, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The hospitals were ranked based on measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience, and level of nursing care,...
Coatesville officials bank on new $50 million sports and event facility to put Chester County’s only city back on the map
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Constructing a large sports facility in the hustle and bustle of downtown must be all the rage these days.
Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams temporarily transfers power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams has temporarily transferred power to police Commissioner Thomas Carter. The transfer happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and will end at midnight Aug. 16. A spokesperson said Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is recovering at home. "I want to reassure the residents of...
Pennsylvania has more teachers, fewer students, and there's still a teacher shortage; here's how
The Center Square — Teachers unions, public school officials and the Pennsylvania's Department of Education say the state has a teacher shortage. Data analyzed by The Center Square, however, shows there has been an increase in the number of teachers against a dropping enrollment. Still, the communications director for the Pennsylvania Department of Education explained how shortages do remain. "School districts are using emergency permits to fill vacancies because they...
Pennsylvania teacher suspended after Jan. 6 riot fired for not working
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the "Stop the Steal" rally — which later turned to a deadly insurrection on Jan. 6 — has been fired for refusing to return to work.Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire Jason Moorehead, who was a middle school social studies teacher at the Allentown School District.The district said previously Moorehead's social media posts about the events of Jan. 6, and not just his presence in Washington that day, were the focus...
Best Hospitals In Pennsylvania Ranked In Newly Released Report
US News & World Report has released its annual rankings of the best hospitals in Pennsylvania. At the very top are Penn Presbyterian in Philadelphia and UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside in Pittsburgh. Penn Presbyterian was nationally ranked in 12 specialties while UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside was nationally ranked in nine specialties. Two...
Twice Is Nice for Tim Buckwalter at Action Track USA
2nd Win of the Night is a Three-Wide Thriller in 600 Sprints. Kutztown, PA — Twice was very nice for Tim Buckwalter on Wednesday, July 27 at Championship Energy Action Track USA on the Kutztown Fairgrounds. The Douglassville, PA wheel-twister doubled his pleasure by winning the 30 lap SpeedSTR...
PECO Energy Reducing U.S. 30 to One Lane for Utility Construction
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — PECO Energy will reduce U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) to a single lane in each direction between Bryn Mawr Avenue and Pennswood Road in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County, and Haverford Township, Delaware County, beginning Tuesday, August 2, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The closures will be in place Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Friday, August 26.
Chester County History Center’s Calendar Boasts Jam-Packed August
The Chester County History Center has a packed calendar of events in August that are sure to inform and fascinate participants:. County Government Records in Genealogical Research. Thursday, Aug. 4 at 12 PM. “My ancestors were from Chester County, what records do you have?” “Do you have birth records?” “When...
Former Lancaster County Rep. Dies
LANCASTER – A former member of the PA House from Lancaster County has died. Tom Creighton served as a Republican state representative from the 37th House District from 2001-2013. Creighton also served as Rapho Township Supervisor from 1998 to 2000. He was 77. Creighton leaves a wife and three children.
