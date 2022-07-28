Iraq: Muqtada Al-Sadr Supporters Storm Parliament Building In Baghdad

digg.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Saudi TV Skit Mocking Biden and Harris Goes Viral - Globally
While researching an article on how the world perceives of Joe Biden and his administration, this is what we found. By now, it’s no longer exactly breaking news that the Saudis created a scathing video mockery of both The President and Vice President of the United States. What we were unprepared for but accidentally found, is that the video is extremely popular. Not just here in America (where it received over 4 million views on Twitter in just its first day), but all around the world.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
Taiwan And China Step Up Military Rhetoric As Expected Pelosi Visit Looms
US House speaker is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Tuesday in a controversial visit likely to increase tensions between Beijing and Washington. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the...
Myanmar Military Extends Emergency Rule Until 2023
The army has promised to hold elections but its leader says the country must be stabilised first. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment...
Who Is Viktor Bout, Arms Dealer Linked To Swap For Americans Held By Moscow?
The life of Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States and linked to a possible swap for two U.S. citizens detained by Moscow, sometimes reads like a far-fetched spy thriller. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you...
Markets on edge as traders brace for Pelosi's possible Taiwan visit
Global markets fell on Tuesday as investors raised concerns about US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan that could severely escalate tensions with China.
Pelosi's expected Taiwan visit risks creating greater instability between the US and China
Neither the United States nor China has overt interests in their budding superpower rivalry boiling over into open military clashes despite soaring tensions ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan.
How Much Land The US Military Controls In Each State, Visualized
There are only eight American states where the military owns less than 10,000 acres. Visual Capitalist mapped out how much land the US military controls in each state using data from the US Department of Defense, Department of Energy and Britannica. This year, the Dept. of Defense’s discretionary budget authority...
