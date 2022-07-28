Angry callers are threatening Congress. These interns are on the front lines

rollcall.com
Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 100 Days to Midterm: Polls
The Democratic challenger appears to be facing an uphill battle in her Georgia rematch against the Republican incumbent.
UN chief warns of 'nuclear annihilation'
UN head Antonio Guterres warned Monday that a misunderstanding could spark nuclear destruction as the United States, Britain and France urged Russia to stop "its dangerous nuclear rhetoric and behaviour." In January, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council -- the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France -- had pledged to prevent the further dissemination of nuclear weapons.
Drug-induced homicide should not result in prison time for those who call for help
Fatal drug overdoses are on the rise. One family exemplifies the cruelty and futility of drug-induced homicide convictions.
