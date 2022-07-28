UPDATE: Police investigating SUV crash in south Fargo

MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers have fatally shot a suicidal person that put the town of Mapleton, ND into a shelter in place on Monday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office ordered the shelter-in-place for a shots fired incident around 10:00 Monday morning. They say people living in the area of 5th St. N. and 5th Ave. N. were advised to lock their doors, find an interior room and stay away from windows and exterior doors. Around 3:00pm Monday afternoon, someone living nearby witnessed hearing about 10 “rapid fire shots” and then saw an armored vehicle pull up to the house.

