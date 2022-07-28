UPDATE: Police investigating SUV crash in south Fargo

jackfmfargo.com
Related
Name revealed in fatal Cass County motorcycle crash
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Cass County that led to the death of one man. The man has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus from Fargo. Bekkerus was driving a motorcycle at about 3:52 p.m., July 31, when the accident occurred. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, […]
valleynewslive.com
Officers fatally shoot suicidal man in Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers have fatally shot a suicidal person that put the town of Mapleton, ND into a shelter in place on Monday. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office ordered the shelter-in-place for a shots fired incident around 10:00 Monday morning. They say people living in the area of 5th St. N. and 5th Ave. N. were advised to lock their doors, find an interior room and stay away from windows and exterior doors. Around 3:00pm Monday afternoon, someone living nearby witnessed hearing about 10 “rapid fire shots” and then saw an armored vehicle pull up to the house.
valleynewslive.com
Car catches fire following rollover crash in rural Cass County
ARTHUR, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A 19-year-old Minnesota man was hurt after his car rolled over and caught on fire. The crash happened around 3:45 Saturday near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue SE in rural Arthur, which is about 15 minutes north of Casselton. The Cass...
740thefan.com
One man remains hospitalized after fiery crash Friday on I-94 in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – One man remains in the hospital after a truck-pickup collision on eastbound I-94 in south Fargo Friday afternoon, where the pickup burst into flames. The State Patrol says the driver of the pickup, 71-year-old Reed Satrom of Detroit Lakes, did not slow down in time and slammed into the semi, driven by Brant Jacobson, 45, from Harwood, N.D., who was uninjured in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash identified
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) -75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus, of Fargo, ND has died after running off the road on a motorcycle. The crash happened near Horace around 4 p.m. Sunday. Bekkerus was riding near Highways 16 & 17 when his motorcycle ran off the road and then drove into...
wdayradionow.com
Vehicle fire at major Fargo intersection
(Fargo, ND) -- A vehicle is seriously damaged after it caught fire at a Fargo intersection. Firefighters say the blaze broke out Thursday morning near the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. No details have been released about possible injuries. Crews are working to determine the cause of the...
kvrr.com
Woman & children found in cornfield following crash near Downer, Minn.
CLAY COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – Two children and a woman are safe following a search of a cornfield near Downer, Minnesota Friday morning. A man reported the crash on County Road 10 at the Dilworth police station. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a search of a cornfield including...
valleynewslive.com
Juvenile arrested for DUI following crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A juvenile is facing a DUI charge after police say they crashed into several things before rolling their SUV. Police say they were called to the crash around 2 a.m. on Thursday, July 28 to the 1700 block of 35th Ave. S. Authorities say...
valleynewslive.com
One person stabbed at N. Moorhead park
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Police are investigating a stabbing at a north Moorhead park. Police say around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 28 they were called to Memorial Park in north Moorhead for a report of a stabbing. Officer say they found one person with a stab wound...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: 1 dead in Otter Tail County crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter from Fergus Falls died in a crash on County Highway 1 this afternoon. Bernstetter’s vehicle appeared to have crossed over the center line and hit another vehicle carrying two people...
kvrr.com
Former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist dies
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Former longtime Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has died following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. A law enforcement career that spanned four decades, Bergquist joined the Moorhead Police Department in 1988 and served as Clay County Sheriff from 2003 to 2019. Sheriff Mark Empting...
kvrr.com
Fergus Falls man dies in crash
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – A Fergus Falls man is dead following a crash in Otter Tail County. It happened at the intersection of Highways 1 and 83 around 4:00 Thursday afternoon. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a car driven by 35-year-old Joseph Bernstetter crossed the...
KNOX News Radio
ND inmate attacks officer for 2nd time this month
A man facing five charges for a May incident in Pembina County has been arrested twice this month for assaulting police officers in separate jails. Authorities say 27-year-old Jeffrey Cofresi attacked and injured a Cass County deputy on Wednesday in the maximum security housing unit of the Cass County Jail.
valleynewslive.com
Burglary suspects caught in Moorhead following concerned citizen call
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Just before 4:00 a.m. this morning, the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received a call from a concerned citizen who was witnessing suspicious activity at the North Star Storage facility in the 1000 block of 18 Avenue North. The caller said a van without...
lakesarearadio.net
Becker County Sheriff Asking for Public’s Help in Wolf Lake Investigation from 1970s
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help with an investigation that stems back to the 1970s. On April 2, 1976, a fire engulfed the residence of Bernard Rusness, his wife, Peggy McKay, and their 8-year-old son, Brian, near Wolf Lake, MN. The body of Brian was recovered at the scene of the fire, but Bernard and Peggy’s remains were not identified after the fire.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: 9 detained, 4 arrested after SWAT standoff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nine people were detained and four people arrested on Tuesday morning after the SWAT team, Cass County Drug Task Force and Fargo Police surrounded a house in south Fargo for a high-risk search warrant. Police say they went to the home in the 900...
kvrr.com
Retired Clay County Sheriff in hospice, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Retired Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist has been placed on Hospice care at Sanford. Bergquist’s family says since his retirement in 2019, he has been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. His family says Bergquist is resting comfortably with his family and friends by his...
North Dakota Highway Patrol shoots man after pursuit
FARGO, N.D. -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol shot a man after he allegedly led them on a high-speed chase on an interstate highway Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to survive, according to the Fargo Police Department. The department said it received reports of a man...
jackfmfargo.com
West Fargo heads west for Central Plains Region
The West Fargo Patriots are making a return trip the Central Plains Regional Legion Baseball Tournament. The tournament will be at Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City, SD. Fresh off winning the North Dakota State Class AA title on Saturday on its home field, West Fargo will face Sioux Falls around 3:30 on Wednesday afternoon in the opening round.
Comments / 0