STMicroelectronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GENEVA (AP) _ STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $867 million.

The Geneva-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $3.84 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, STMicroelectronics said it expects revenue in the range of $4.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STM