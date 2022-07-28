ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

STMicroelectronics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

GENEVA (AP) _ STMicroelectronics NV (STM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $867 million.

The Geneva-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The chip company posted revenue of $3.84 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, STMicroelectronics said it expects revenue in the range of $4.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sterling Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported earnings of $26 million in its second quarter. The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. The civil construction company posted revenue of $510.6 million in the period. Sterling Infrastructure expects full-year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Ensign Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) _ The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $57.7 million. The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $732.5 million in the period,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy