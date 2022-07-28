Sanofi: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PARIS (AP) _ Sanofi (SNY) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.25 billion.

The company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 92 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $10.78 billion in the period.

