Barclays: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Barclays PLC (BCS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $1.35 billion.

The London-based bank said it had earnings of 32 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $8.43 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $8.43 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

Barclays shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BCS