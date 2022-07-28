ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

NorthWestern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) _ NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Wednesday reported net income of $29.8 million in its second quarter.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $323 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, NorthWestern expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.57 to $1.77.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWE

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sterling Infrastructure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL) on Monday reported earnings of $26 million in its second quarter. The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 86 cents per share. The civil construction company posted revenue of $510.6 million in the period. Sterling Infrastructure expects full-year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Ensign Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) _ The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $57.7 million. The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $732.5 million in the period,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Stocks start August with slide after best month since 2020

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday amid concerns about regional stability as an expected visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan prompted threats from Beijing. Benchmarks headed downward across the board in the region in early trading, including Japan, China, South Korea and Australia. China sees Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly warned of “serious consequences” if the reported trip to the island democracy goes ahead. Pelosi has said she is visiting Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan for talks on a variety of topics, including trade, COVID-19, climate change and security. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported Pelosi will arrive Tuesday night, making her the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit in more than 25 years.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy