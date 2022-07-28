NorthWestern: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) _ NorthWestern Corp. (NWE) on Wednesday reported net income of $29.8 million in its second quarter.

The Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 54 cents per share.

The electric and gas utility posted revenue of $323 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, NorthWestern expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.57 to $1.77.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.20 to $3.40 per share.

