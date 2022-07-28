ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telefonica: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 5 days ago

MADRID (AP) _ Telefonica SA (TEF) on Thursday reported earnings of $340.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Madrid-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $10.7 billion in the period.

_____

