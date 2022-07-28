ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Nissan’s profits plunge on COVID lockdown, chips crunch

By YURI KAGEYAMA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZT8R_0gvtOkkT00
The Nissan Motor Co. logo is displayed at the company's global headquarters in Yokohama near Tokyo, on Aug. 18, 2021. Japanese automaker Nissan's profit plunged in the last quarter to half of what it was a year ago as the COVID-19 lockdown in China and a global semiconductor shortage slammed production. Nissan Motor Co. reported Thursday, July 28, 2022, that its April-June net profit totaled 47.1 billion yen ($349 million), down from 114.5 billion yen in the same period of 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan’s profit plunged in the last quarter to less than half of what it was a year earlier as the COVID-19 lockdown in China and a global semiconductor shortage slammed production.

Nissan Motor Co. reported Thursday that its April-June net profit totaled 47.1 billion yen ($349 million), down from 114.5 billion yen in the same period of 2021. That change marks a 59% drop. Quarterly sales rose 6% 2.14 trillion yen ($15.9 billion).

Soaring raw material costs also hurt profitability, according to the manufacturer based in the port city of Yokohama.

Nissan posted a profit in the last fiscal year ended in March for the first time in three years.

The brand image of Nissan, allied with Renault SA of France, has suffered after its star executive Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Japan on various financial misconduct charges in 2018.

Ghosn, who led the alliance for two decades, says he is innocent, pointing to a coup within the automaker’s ranks as behind the allegations. He jumped bail in December 2019, and is now in Lebanon.

Nissan reiterated in its earnings report Thursday that Ghosn used company money for “personal benefit,” including purchases of residences, and payments to family members, gifts and donations it said were improper.

The shortage of semiconductors because of COVID-19 restrictions in various nations has hurt not only Nissan but the entire auto industry.

Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta said Nissan will invest to “build resilience,” restructuring supply chains and inventory levels so that demand can be better met. But Gupta warned the chips-shortage crisis wasn’t going to be fixed for some time.

He said soaring raw material costs must also be addressed, noting Nissan was “moving forward with cautious optimism.” The cheap yen will serve as a “tailwind,” Gupta said. A declining yen boosts the value of Japanese manufacturers’ overseas earnings.

Nissan, which makes the Leaf electric cars, Rogue sport utility vehicles and Infiniti luxury models, expects its production volumes to recover in the months ahead.

It’s forecasting a net profit for the fiscal year ending in March next year of 150 billion yen ($1.1 billion), down 30% on year.

“In the first quarter, the business environment remained more challenging than expected. We believe our progress in this environment is proof that Nissan’s business foundation has been steadily strengthened,” said Chief Executive Makoto Uchida.

Japan’s top automaker, Toyota Motor Corp., reports earnings next week.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan

The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’

Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
CHINA
The Associated Press

Stocks start August with slide after best month since 2020

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday amid concerns about regional stability as an expected visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan prompted threats from Beijing. Benchmarks headed downward across the board in the region in early trading, including Japan, China, South Korea and Australia. China sees Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly warned of “serious consequences” if the reported trip to the island democracy goes ahead. Pelosi has said she is visiting Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan for talks on a variety of topics, including trade, COVID-19, climate change and security. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan reported Pelosi will arrive Tuesday night, making her the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit in more than 25 years.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

BP earnings triple as energy firm profits from rising prices

LONDON (AP) — BP’s earnings tripled in the second quarter as the British energy giant profited from oil and natural gas prices that soared after Russia invaded Ukraine. London-based BP said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $8.45 billion from $2.80 billion in the same period a year earlier.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashwani Gupta
Person
Carlos Ghosn
The Associated Press

Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing that claims the self-ruled island as its own territory. The plane carrying Pelosi and her delegation touched down at an air force base amid tight security. She called on lower house Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun in Parliament and adjourned for a luncheon meet with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. While there have been no official announcements, local media in Taiwan...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Electric Cars#Vehicles#General Health#Japanese#Nissan Motor Co#Renault Sa
The Associated Press

Sri Lankans bide time as leaders seek fix for economic woes

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankans who have endured months of fuel and food shortages are bracing for more pain as a newly installed government scrambles to find solutions to the Indian Ocean nation’s economic emergency. Like many others, fish monger Gamini Mallawarachchi says he is pinning his hopes on President Ranil Wickremesinghe ’s ability to revive the economy and restore stability after months of turmoil and protests. “Things are really, really bad now and my life is almost ruined,” said Mallawarachchi, who has given up on selling fish because he can’t find fuel to get to the village where he used to buy it, and anyway his customers were buying less and less. Mallawarachchi said he views Wickremesinghe his “last hope.”
INDIA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy