Portland General Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Thursday reported net income of $64 million in its second quarter.
The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share.
The electric utility posted revenue of $591 million in the period.
Portland General Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.74 to $2.89 per share.
