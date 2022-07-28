ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland General Electric: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Thursday reported net income of $64 million in its second quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 72 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $591 million in the period.

Portland General Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.74 to $2.89 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on POR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/POR

