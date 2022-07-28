ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anheuser-Busch Inbev: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LEUVEN, Belgium (AP) _ Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (BUD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.6 billion.

The Leuven, Belgium-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 75 cents per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $14.79 billion in the period.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev shares have declined slightly more than 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BUD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BUD

The Associated Press

