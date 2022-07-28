Euronet Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) _ Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.3 million.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.73 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $843.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $806 million.

Euronet Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.40 per share.

