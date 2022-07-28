ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Euronet Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) _ Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $57.3 million.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.73 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The electronic payments and transactions processor posted revenue of $843.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $806 million.

Euronet Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.40 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EEFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EEFT

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Ensign Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) _ The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $57.7 million. The San Juan Capistrano, California-based company said it had profit of $1.01 per share. The provider of nursing and rehabilitative care services posted revenue of $732.5 million in the period,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy