ASE Technology Hldg: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) _ ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $543.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kaohsiung, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 25 cents.

The integrated circuit maker posted revenue of $5.45 billion in the period.

ASE Technology Hldg shares have dropped 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28% in the last 12 months.

